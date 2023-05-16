Energy And Utilities Analytics Market Size Expected To Reach $5.18 Billion By 2027

Energy And Utilities Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Energy And Utilities Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s energy and utilities analytics market forecast, the energy and utilities analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.18 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the energy and utilities analytics industry is due to the rising deployment of smart meters. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy and utilities analytics market share. Major energy and utilities analytics companies include Eaton, Salesforce, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE and Intel.

Energy And Utilities Analytics Market Segments

● By Type: Software, Services

● By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

● By Application: Load Forcasting, Meter Operation, Distribution Planning, Demand Respone, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Energy and utility analytics refer to a process of combining the data from many sources and analyse it to make smart, data-driven decisions such as improving efficiency by optimizing supply chain and midstream costs. The primary use cases of the big data analytics in the energy and utilities sector are prediction, detection, and prevention of power outages.

