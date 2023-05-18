Bright Talent Announces Latest Webinar: Optimize Your HRIS? Here’s Where to Start
Now available for free viewing, part five of Rapid Change Management webinar series helps HR leaders make the most of their existing HR information systems.
Rather than replace their HRIS, many HR orgs are looking to optimize their systems. We provide actionable advice for making the most of the HR systems and vendor relationships you already have.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced the availability of its latest free webinar: Need to Optimize Your HRIS? Here’s Where to Start. Brenan German of Bright Talent sat down with HR systems expert Sevine Tally, founder of SEVCO, to understand the key things every HR organization should know before engaging in an HR information systems (HRIS) optimization project. This is the fifth podcast-style, micro-webinar in Bright Talent’s rapid change management series.
“With economic concerns and shrinking budgets, rather than rip and replace their technology many HR organizations are looking to optimize their current HR information systems,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “The most daunting step can be knowing where to start. We unpack that for you and provide actionable advice for making the most of the HR systems and vendor relationships you already have.”
This highly interactive, Q&A-style webinar discusses a range of HRIS optimization topics, including:
• How do an effective gap analysis that identifies your needs and priorities and builds a business case for change
• Best practices for managing an HRIS optimization project through completion
• Ways to repurpose existing functions to save costs and optimize results
• How to engage with your systems vendors so they provide the support you need and become allies working for your success
About Bright Talent
Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges.
Jennifer Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc. for Bright Talent, Inc.
+1 503-805-7540
hello@brighttalent.com
