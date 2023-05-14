Canada to promote its foods online to reach Vietnamese consumers

VIETNAM, May 14 - HCM CITY — The Government of Canada (GoC) is determined to promote Canadian food products on digital platforms, with the goal of introducing a wide range of high-quality products and enhancing awareness of Canadian food among Vietnamese consumers.

The announcement was made at the event launching the "Canada, Bet it’s Extremely Good!" promotion campaign in HCM City late last week where the Government of Canada affirmed that the promotion of e-commerce will start from this year.

The campaign is part of GoC’s mission to make high-quality and safe food products produced in Canada easily accessible to Vietnamese consumers at reasonable prices.

"Việt Nam has always been an important market for us in the Asia Pacific. Through this campaign, we aim to provide sustainable, nutritious, and top-quality food that meets the world's most stringent standards to cater to the needs of Vietnamese consumers,” said Jeffrey Lang from the Government of Canada.

The "Canada, Bet It's Extremely Good!" campaign is a collaboration between GoC with Shopee. Beginning on Saturday, consumers can find over 15 high-quality Canadian food products in the official Food category on Shopee.

"The pandemic has transformed the business landscape, including the way commerce is carried out. Hence, it's evident that the Canadian food industry must adapt to keep up with the rapid pace of digital consumption and continue to meet the needs of consumers," said Lang.

GoC and Shopee will organise several campaigns on special occasions to promote Canada's renowned food brands, featuring appealing offers that underscore the quality, versatility, and affordability of their products. Through these campaigns, Vietnamese consumers can effortlessly search for products, shop conveniently, and relish exclusive offers from the official distributors of Canadian food in Việt Nam.

Canada's agricultural exports to Việt Nam have been diverse in recent years, ranging from staple cereals, oilseeds, seafood, beef, pork, and fruits to processed food products.

In particular, the export value of beef products from Canada to Việt Nam saw robust growth of 55 per cent in 2022, with Việt Nam being one of the two largest import markets for Canadian beef in Southeast Asia.

The robust partnership between Canada and Việt Nam has been thriving since 2015, with Việt Nam being Canada's top trading partner in ASEAN and Canada ranking among Việt Nam's top 10 import partners.

The implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) since 2019 has further boosted bilateral trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. As a result of the CPTPP tax reduction roadmap, up to 94 per cent of Canadian agricultural products exported to Việt Nam will benefit from 0 per cent tax incentives. VNS