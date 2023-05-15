Radix to showcase its cutting-edge enterprise device management solutions at Asia Tech 2023
Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at Asia Tech 2023, showcasing its enterprise solutions.
We provide all stakeholders in the organization with the tools they need to manage and optimize their device fleet in one easy-to-use management platform.”TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at Asia Tech (Singapore EXPO, Jun 7-9 2023), showcasing its enterprise solutions.
— Michael Shoham, Radix CEO
--- Radix Android TV Manager
A tailor-made remote management and support solution for telcos, operators and service providers, letting you stay on top of your Android TV device fleet (including AOSP and Google TV) wherever your devices and customers are and whatever the use-case may be.
Built bottom-up to manage Android-based TV devices, making it the most robust solution for Android TV device management, including app management, device management, remote support, monitoring & analysis (telemetry), OTA management and much more!
Key Benefits:
*Reduce agent time spent on support calls using remote screen control
*Low-level device management - from OTA firmware management to ad-hoc support
*Easily add new features, capabilities and modules
*Reduce onsite visits with remote software updates and proactive problem resolution
*Delegate permissions to different stakeholders to allow device management by role
*Reduce subscriptions abuse
*Fast time-to-market, the service can be deployed in less than a week
And much more!
--- Radix device management platform
A tailor-made solution for IT admins and support teams, enabling them to manage all devices in one easy-to-use management platform.
Including app management, device management, remote support, monitoring & analysis (telemetry), OTA management and much more!
The all-in-one cloud-based management platform with its VISO engine is OS and device-agnostic, enabling users to increase administrative effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, save time and money, reduce customer churn and increase overall satisfaction.
Michael Shoham, Radix CEO, said: "With telcos, operators and service providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android-based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based device management platform became a vital need to streamline operations. We provide all stakeholders in the organization (IT admins, support teams, executives, finance, project managers, marketing and developers) with the tools they need to manage and optimize their device fleet in one easy-to-use management platform. In addition, our platform is built in a modular and flexible way, enabling you to scale easier, faster and smarter!"
All customers looking to manage their fleet of devices are welcome to visit us at Hall 4, booth 4J1-01.
For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/asia-tech-2023-trade-show-landing-page/
Nadav Avni
Radix
+1 8339606350
nadav@radix-int.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Radix Android TV Manager letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including AOSP and Google TV)