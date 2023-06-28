DR. MEGHNA DASSANI , CEO of MEGHNA DASSANI, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
DR. MEGHNA DASSANI, CEO of MEGHNA DASSANI, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Dr. Meghna Dassani is a leading sleep apnea dentist, and a leader in the space. A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews DR. MEGHNA DASSANI, CEO of MEGHNA DASSANI for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. DR. MEGHNA DASSANI joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT MEGHNA DASSANI
Dr. Dassani received her initial training from the University of Mumbai, India, where she graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). She established and operated her own practice in Mumbai, India, for six years before moving to the United States, where she earned her DMD at Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Dassani relocated to Houston and practiced dentistry as an associate before she opened Dassani Dentistry in 2011.
Dr. Dassani’s commitment to continuing education has expanded her catalog of dental procedures including placement and restoration of dental implants, aesthetic dentistry, treatment of TMJ/TMD dysfunction, and – most notably – sleep apnea treatment for adults and children.
Houston sleep apnea dentist and mentor to sleep apnea dentists across the nation, Dr. Dassani is proud to not only keep your teeth clean and healthy, but also to provide a non-surgical, non-invasive sleep apnea treatment with oral appliance therapy.
DR. MEGHNA DASSANI joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, DR. MEGHNA DASSANI discusses the newest offerings of MEGHNA DASSANI, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. DR. MEGHNA DASSANI joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with DR. MEGHNA DASSANI was amazing. The success of MEGHNA DASSANI is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have DR. MEGHNA DASSANI on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MEGHNA DASSANI. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like DR. MEGHNA DASSANI who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like DR. MEGHNA DASSANI”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
DR. MEGHNA DASSANI, DMD, A DotCom Magazine Interview