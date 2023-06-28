Ben Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BinSentry, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ben Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BinSentry, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Ben Allen and BinSentry are committed to the next generation of supply chain tools that decreases costs and emissions, and increase efficiency and profits for their clients. A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ben Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BinSentry for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Ben Allen joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT BinSentry
BinSentry’s mission is to build the Feed Mill of the Future to support Supply Chain Efficiency, Worker Safety, and Environmental Sustainability.
Their best-in-class 3D optical sensors provide the most accurate and reliable feed inventory data that is fed into proprietary software tools focused on improving feed management decision-making through notifications, suggestions, and advanced reporting supported by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing.
With BinSentry’s innovative technology, feed mills and producers are reducing feed waste and miles traveled, optimizing truck loads, and eliminating accidents from climbing bins as they work to provide high-quality protein for a growing global population.
In 2017, the founders of BinSentry noticed that while nearly $100B in animal feed was moving annually through North America, there was almost no visibility into the supply chain. Workers at the farm were literally throwing rocks at feed bins and listening to the sounds in an attempt to figure out if the bin was empty or full. As an alternative, most businesses require their employees to climb bin ladders regularly to look down into the darkness and try to judge the feed inventory levels, but this practice is both dangerous and inaccurate.
Today, BinSentry’s 3D sensor is the best on the market, offering the highest accuracy and reliability in the rough and tumble world of agriculture. It installs in 15 minutes, uses solar power, and connects to the cloud via cellular networks. With thousands of units installed around the globe, BinSentry literally sees more animal feed inventory data than any other entity in the world. This data stream allows BinSentry to build unique software tools that help feed mills and animal producers reduce costs, increase workplace safety by removing the need to climb bins, enhance animal health, and improve sustainability. Our hardware provides the data. Our software transforms this data into actionable insights to support managers in improving their operations.
With BinSentry advanced technology, customers are reducing feed costs — the most expensive part of raising animals — by avoiding last-minute orders and lowering close-out inventories to near zero. They are also making fewer deliveries, resulting in fewer miles driven and less fuel burned. Altogether, these improvements are decreasing the amount of carbon emissions that feed mills and animal producers create, helping us work towards a greener tomorrow where data-driven decisions allow for healthy and well-fed animals to be produced with the least amount of feed and fuel resources.
BinSentry is committed to continuing to work closely with our customers to partner on the next generation of supply chain tools that decrease costs and emissions and increase efficiency and profits. Software capabilities like benchmarking, end-of-turn/flock reporting, critical data dashboards, and notifications for key events are helping customers continuously improve their operations. Together, with our forward-thinking partners and agtech experts, we are building the Feed Mill of the Future.
Ben Allen joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ben Allen discusses the newest offerings of BinSentry, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ben Allen joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ben Allen was amazing. The success of BinSentry is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ben Allen on the video series.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
