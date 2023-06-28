Nick Karapetian, Chief Executive Officer of MFMsoft, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Nick Karapetian, Chief Executive Officer of MFMsoft, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Nick Karapetian is an amazing entrepreneur! He and his team at MFMsoft are doing amazing work!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Nick Karapetian, Chief Executive Officer of MFMsoft for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Nick Karapetian joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT MFMsoft
MFMsoft is a software company developing AI-driven solutions for consumer product companies to optimize their brand presence across their customer’s digital environments.
Mobi is an AI-driven software developed by MFMsoft that enables a consumer product company to seamlessly be linked to their customer’s online menus and systems giving them control over their product trademarks and copyrights, images and descriptions.
As a Leading Provider of AI-driven software solutions, MFMsoft helps companies gain insights into their brand performance With a strong focus on data privacy and security, easy and simple to use technology, and automations that is seamless and doesn’t disrupt customer. Customer Systems, MFMsoft is dedicated to help Product and Brand Companies to capture their products sales data through the power of Mobi AI-Driven technology.
Mobi AI-driven technology enables Product & Brand Owners to have full control over their Trademarks. If a Product & Brand Owners customer is selling products on online menus or marketplaces such as DoorDash, Amazon, & others, Mobi automations seamlessly injects authorized product images & SKU information onto their Customer Systems. Mobi doesn’t disrupt the customers current digital environment and is seamless.
Nick Karapetian joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Nick Karapetian discusses the newest offerings of MFMsoft, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Nick Karapetian joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Nick Karapetian was amazing. The success of MFMsoft is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Nick Karapetian on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MFMsoft. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Nick Karapetian who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Nick Karapetian”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
