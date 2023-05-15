Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn Is The Newest Winner Of The Best Intelligent Figures 2023

Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn Won The Best Intelligent Figures 2023

It's not about whether you can, but whether you want to.” — Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn has been recognized for his outstanding performance in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and has been selected as one of the Best Intelligent Figures 2023, one of the most esteemed awards in Malaysia organized by the National Consumer Action Council and China Press. His work has made a significant contribution to the palm oil processing industry, where he has strived to make the industry more environmentally friendly and efficient.

Upon receiving the award, Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn expressed his gratitude and a sense of responsibility towards society. He said, “I feel privileged and honoured to receive this distinguished award. I feel the enormous responsibility of this recognition, which inspires and motivates me to continue making an impact on society and serves as a role model for the industry."

The Best Intelligent Figures award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated great wisdom and notable achievements in various industries, including industry authorities, organizational leaders, professionals, practitioners, among others.

This recognition is the beginning of a journey towards further contribution to the development of Malaysia and an inspiration to others, as stated by Dato' Paduka Dr. Kevy KV Yeo, President of the National Consumer Action Council. According to him, "The recognition of these winners who have successfully faced today's economic challenges marks the beginning and, hopefully, it will serve as an example and inspiration to others. I urge the award recipients to work together towards contributing to the development of Malaysia, making it more advanced and re-establishing its position on the international stage."

Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn has made significant contributions to the palm oil processing industry, working to make it more environmentally friendly and efficient. In addition to his professional achievements, he is also dedicated to volunteering and serving non-profit and professional communities. He has served as an Honorary Secretary of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) in Malaysia Board and is a founding member of the IChemE’s Palm Oil Processing Special Interest Group. His passion and dedication to making positive change have earned him a well-deserved place among the winners of the Best Intelligent Figures award.

About Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn

Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn is a Freeman of the City of London and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is also the author of the book “A Chemical Engineer in the Palm Oil Milling Industry”.