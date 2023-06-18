Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn Honored with The Knights Award as the Rising Biochemical Expert

Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn (center) was presented with the award certificate and trophy by Yang Berhormat Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh (left) and Dr. Zyro Wong (right)

Renowned Biochemical Engineer, Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn, Honored with The Knights Award for Outstanding Achievements and Dedication to Excellence

Success is not measured by the accolades we receive, but by the impact we make on the world.” — Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn, an esteemed professional in the field of biochemical engineering, has received The Knights Award - The Rising Biochemical Expert. This prestigious accolade recognizes Hong's outstanding achievements, significant contributions to the industry, and unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

The Knights Award 2023 took place on June 15, 2023, at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, attracting over 500 attendees. Distinguished guests, including Dr. Zyro Wong, President of the Council of The Knights Award, and Yang Berhormat Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh bin Tengku Mohd Hamzah, the Royal Patron of The Knights Award, graced the event.

"I am deeply honored and proud to be recognized as The Rising Biochemical Expert by The Knights Award," expressed Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion I have invested in my career. It is truly humbling to be acknowledged for my accomplishments in the field of biochemical engineering."

Hong's inclusion in the award's shortlist is a testament to his unwavering dedication to achieving excellence and pushing the boundaries of innovation. His achievements have not only elevated his professional standing but also contributed significantly to the advancement and growth of the industry.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of an industry with the potential to create a positive impact on society," Hong continued. "Receiving The Knights Award motivates me to strive even harder and continue making meaningful contributions to the field of biochemical engineering. I am committed to further advancements, innovation, and creating a sustainable future."

Aligned with the principles of Conquer with Honour, The Knights Award celebrates individuals and corporations who embody the values of Bond, Build, and Bloom. These principles emphasize the importance of fostering connections, forming meaningful collaborations, and nurturing personal and professional growth. This year, The Knights Award recognizes 70 exceptional winners from various fields in Asia, celebrating their business excellence on the continent.

Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn's remarkable journey in biochemical engineering stands as a testament to his expertise, leadership, and unwavering passion for creating a positive impact. His groundbreaking work in the industry has not only revolutionized biochemical processes but also inspired future generations to strive for excellence.

For more information about The Knights Award and its mission to celebrate exceptional individuals across diverse industries, please visit their official website at https://theknightsaward.com/. The Knights Award remains a beacon of recognition, inspiring professionals to push boundaries, excel in their respective fields, and make meaningful contributions to society.



About Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn

Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn is a Freeman of the City of London and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is also the author of the book “A Chemical Engineer in the Palm Oil Milling Industry”.