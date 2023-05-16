SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes CEO and Legal Tech Entrepreneur Nicole Clark
SideBar welcomes Nicole Clark, tech entrepreneur and CEO of Trellis.Law to discuss “Technology-Driven Justice: Can AI and Big Data Revolutionize the Courts?”
The truth is that the judge matters. Judges are human, they are all very different, and the judge you are assigned to can have a massive effect on the trajectory of your case.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Nicole Clark, legal tech entrepreneur and CEO of Trellis.Law to the program with a new episode Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The episode is titled, “Technology-Driven Justice: Can AI and Big Data Revolutionize the Courts?”
— Trellis.Law CEO Nicole Clark
Founded as a start-up in 2018, Trellis.Law has pioneered the idea of collecting and mining state trial court data to provide valuable insights for litigators and legal teams. Nicole Clark developed the initial idea for the company while she was a litigator at a California law firm. She was struck by the haphazard way in which lawyers prepared motion papers, without ready access to reliable information about the state trial court judge who was scheduled to handle the hearing. With the help of a few software developers, Clark began aggregating state trial court data to use in her own private practice. It became obvious to her that there was a massive opportunity to build a thriving, scalable legal analytics platform, one that would help democratize access to state trial court data.
Co-host Jackie Gardina noted, “In addition to building a successful company, Nicole identified a way for the application of technology to democratize access to the law by making state trial court records and legal data more accessible, and by doing so, bringing greater transparency and accessibility to the judicial system.”
Clark continues to share everything she has learned over the years about legal analytics with other legal professionals, authoring articles for ABA Journal, New York Law Journal, Texas Lawyer, and Santa Barbara Lawyer. She is also regularly featured as a legal expert for Southern California Record, and she has appeared as a guest on podcasts produced by Above the Law and Corporate Counsel Business Journal.
SideBar cohost Mitchel Winick pointed out that Nicole’s success reflects much more than just a new idea of how to use technology to improve the practice of law, “as a female legal tech entrepreneur, Nicole also had to successfully navigate the incredibly difficult world of start-up capital and venture financing. Her success story with Trellis.Law paves the way for other legal tech entrepreneurs.”
To listen to this current SideBar episode, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
