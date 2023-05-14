RE: VT Route 12 Shut down
This is now cleared up!
From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Saturday, May 13, 2023 5:33 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 12 Shut down
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin State Police Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 12 in the area of Bolduck Rd and Shady hill Rd in Middlesex is closed to due to a tree and pole in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.