RE: VT Route 12 Shut down

This is now cleared up!

 

From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Saturday, May 13, 2023 5:33 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 12 Shut down

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin State Police Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 12 in the area of Bolduck Rd and Shady hill Rd in Middlesex is closed to due to a tree and pole in the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

