PLANT-BASED LEADERS JOIN TO HOST JOEL FUHRMAN, MD
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute and Plant Based Nutrition Support Group co-sponsor eating-behavior presentation by plant-based expert Joel Fuhrman, MD.ROCHESTER, NY, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) and Plant-Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) are joining forces to bring plant-based expert Joel Fuhrman, MD to a wide audience. Dr. Fuhrman is the best-selling author of "Eat to Live," "Fasting and Eating for Health," and other titles, and is well known for his public TV specials. Dr. Fuhrman created ANDI (Aggregate Nutrient Density Index) which helps people achieve optimal health by choosing the most nutrient-dense foods.
Dr. Fuhrman’s topic will be "Self-Destructive Eating and the Social Pressure to Eat Dangerously." The lecture is part of RLMI’s Lifestyle as Medicine Lecture Series for 2023. A recording of the Zoom webinar will be posted later on RLMI’s YouTube channel.
ABOUT JOEL FUHRMAN, MD
Joel Fuhrman, M.D. is a board-certified family physician, seven-time New York Times best-selling author and internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing. He specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional methods. Dr. Fuhrman is the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation and on the faculty of Northern Arizona University, Health Sciences division. He coined the term “Nutritarian” to describe a nutrient-dense eating style, designed to prevent cancer, slow aging, and extend lifespan. For over 30 years, Dr. Fuhrman has shown that it is possible to achieve sustainable weight loss and reverse heart disease, diabetes and many other illnesses using smart nutrition. In his medical practice, and through his books and television specials, he continues to bring this life-saving message to hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
Dr. Fuhrman is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (Perelman) School of Medicine (1988) and has received the St. Joseph’s Family Practice Resident’s Teaching Award for his contribution to the education of family practice residents; and a C3 Cardiology Global Health Award for teaching nutritional science to cardiologists.
Dr. Fuhrman operates the Eat To Live Retreat in San Diego. At this residential facility, people from all over the world come to stay for 4-12 weeks to recover from conditions ranging from cardiovascular disease to autoimmune disease, food addiction and more. They also gain the skills and knowledge to make these changes permanent when they leave the retreat.
A native of Yonkers, N.Y., Dr. Fuhrman is a former world-class figure skater, who placed second in the United States National Pairs Championships in 1973 and third in the 1976 World Professional Pairs Skating Championship in Jaca, Spain. Along with his nutritional expertise, Dr. Fuhrman has been involved professionally with sports medical committees, advised professional and Olympic athletes, and has lectured to athletic trainers and world-class athletes about maximizing performance and preventing injury.
ABOUT RLMI's LIFESTYLE AS MEDICINE LECTURE SERIES
Since 2016, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute has been bringing experts in Lifestyle Medicine and plant-based diet to the general public. Plant-based luminaries who have given this program either in person or by Zoom, including Neal Barnard, MD; T. Colin Campbell, PhD; Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD; Michael Greger, MD; and Michael Klaper, MD. Attending one of the lectures can be the gateway to a new, healthier lifestyle. In order to reach as many people as possible, RLMI provides attendance for free. Donations may be made a the time of registration.
ABOUT THE PLANT-BASED NUTRITION SUPPORT GROUP
The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) was founded by Paul Chatlin, who at 56 years old was told he had three blocked coronary arteries: one at 100% and two at 65% blocked. Minutes before being wheeled into the operating room, his cardiologist suggested he try a whole food plant-based nutrition plan. Paul decided to proceed with the plan to reverse his heart ailments, and within weeks his chest pains had ceased. Soon his cholesterol levels dropped dramatically. Championed by Caldwell Esselstyn, MD, this diet reduces, and often reverses, the effects of cardiovascular disease, as in Paul’s case. Today, Paul is as healthy and active as ever.
PBNSG offers kindness, support, and the resources necessary to change your life! It offers a paid membership program as well as free events. Visit https://www.pbnsg.org/
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI operationalizes Lifestyle Medicine with practical programs which have low barriers to entry for patients and their physicians, who can refer patients from anywhere in the country. RLMI developed and runs the popular 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart, given monthly, which has has reached more than 1800 people in 44 states and 9 countries. RLMI offers several other programs including the Lift Project and Pivio (formerly Complete Health Improvement Program/CHIP). Jumpstart, Lift, and Pivio are all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
RLMI offers free educational opportunities for health professionals including its unique Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @roclifemed.
