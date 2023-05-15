My Drink Bomb is now available online and in-store at Edible Arrangements across the USA
We are super excited to share that My Drink Bomb is now available in 800 Edible Arrangement in-store locations and online throughout the USA.
We believe it’s important to give back, therefore we have aligned with several local and national charities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner and CEO, Chloe Di Leo, of My Drink Bomb proudly announced this week that MDB has partnered with Edible Arrangements and is now available online and in 800 stores across the USA.
— Chloe Di Leo
The popular drink bombs contain all the ingredients of a mocktail put into a powder so that it can easily dissolve into a mocktail drink of choice. By using natural flavors such as cane sugar, dry fruits, and bitters, as well as edible flowers and even 14K gold. They create a handcrafted drink bomb with no artificial elements--while keeping all the nutrients which is great for creating an effortless artisan mocktails, and preparing hydrating delicious treats for children.
Gift giving for that special someone is a little bit sweeter with flowers, gummy bears, mugs and MY DRINK BOMBS. The special-edition bundles include: Berries, Blooms & MYDRINKBOMB® Gift Bundle, Flowers, MYDRINKBOMB®, & CORKCICLE® Mug Gift Bundle and Flowers, MYDRINKBOMB®, & VEGOBEARS®.
Each gift bundle contains a limited-edition 4-pack of MDB’s sweet and romantic flavors that you can add to any sparkling drink.
The company now has more than 50 flavors and 12 children’s varieties.
My Drink Bomb is now available in over 3200 boutiques nationwide including, Specs, Total Wine, Richards, The Four Seasons Hotel, The Biltmore Hotel, Marriott Hotels, The Houstonian and Trellis Spa, Landry’s Group Casinos, Sur la Table. The company is now reaching international markets such as DR, Dubai, UK, and Australia this year.
Di Leo has also made giving back to the community a top priority with her business. Supporting charities: MS Society | Arthritis Foundation | HAWK | The Woman's Home | AIM Melanoma Foundation St Jude's | Beat Buddies | Be an Angel | Kids’ Meals | iWrite Literacy | LOVE 146 | H.E.A.R.T. Program.”
Just in time for summer, My Drink Bomb now has a health and wellness line called Fit Bombs —which includes detox options. And get ready for these tasty new additions to their collection: Glitter salt & sugars, Liquid Glitter and Corporate gift boxes.
My Drink Bomb has been featured in Vogue, Conde Nast, British Vogue, Travelers Magazine, GQ, House and Home and Vanity Fair.
For more information: https://mydrinkbomb.com
About Edible Arrangements:
At Edible®, their passion, heritage, and future are rooted in helping people all over the world celebrate life’s most special moments with a gift or treat that’s carefully crafted to WOW. Whether it’s a birthday, a work milestone, a get-together with friends and family, or even just because, our assortment of freshly made gifts is just what's needed to create spontaneous moments of goodness filled with extra sweet memories and lots of smiles! The company takes pride in their knack for innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and, above all, their shameless love for fruit. Each of their gifts and grab-and-go Edible® Treats is made fresh by a Fruit Expert® at one of their 1,200+ independently owned franchise locations
