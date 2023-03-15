Celeberity Chef Katsuya brings his Sushi Katsu-ya to Pasadena
Sushi Katsu-ya is here you can with the perfect balance of fresh and delicious food
Pasadena it's Sushi Time”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi will be offering his unique flavors and culinary expertise for food delivery service throughout Pasadena using a ghost kitchen starting April 2023.
— Chef Katsuya
Pasadena is considered one of the most exciting and sought-after culinary destinations. Local residents can now enjoy the best and freshest sushi in Southern California. Authentic, high-quality ingredients and affordable pricing is what the Katsu-ya Group is known for.
The online order kitchen is all about Katsu-ya’s must-try creations including the miso-marinated black cod, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, their world-famous popcorn shrimp and unique hand rolls to name a few!
Family-owned and operated, Uechi first launched KATSU-YA Studio City in 1997 and the business now includes 10 locations in Los Angeles & Seattle.
Katsu-ya Group’s consistent success is a product of CEO and owner Katsuya Uechi’s talent and hard work. As one of only a small select group of master sushi chefs in Los Angeles, Chef Uechi has received international recognition and praise for his distinctive style, expertise and innovative approach to personalized culinary experiences.
Katsuya Uechi was born and raised in Okinawa, Japan. He is known for his distinctive style and first-rate execution of high-quality dishes. Chef Katsuya is recognized as one of the major trend setters in the world of Japanese cuisine.
Chef Katsuya has been featured on several news and cooking shows including “Top Chef” and the Japanese documentary “Kono Nihonjin ga sugoi rashii. Brand New Japan”. He has also starred in the feature film “Wa-shoku: Beyond Sushi” and authored the cookbook Washoku of California.
Delivery & pick up service will be offered through Postmates, UberEats and Doordash.
For more information
Sushi Delivery Menu
Instagram: @katsuyagroup
Alan Semsar
Barcelona Enterprises
+1 818-288-4050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram