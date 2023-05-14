Sussex-Based QOKO Events Bolsters Wedding & Event Planning Team and Strengthens Local Ties with Experienced New Hires
SUSSEX, UK, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sussex-based event production company, QOKO Events, has announced the recruitment of two experienced and well-respected wedding planners to its team. The move comes as the company looks to expand its wedding and event planning division right across the Sussex region.

After also two decades of serving all event types across West and East Sussex, with this move, the company is looking to enhance its offering to couples looking for a bespoke, tailor-made wedding or event planning service.
Already capable of delivering all-inclusive event production hire, as well as event design, planning, and management, the company's expansion into wedding planning and management will see it further diversify its offering.
QOKO Events Says “I Do” to Four Decades of Wedding Planning Experience
Since the well-respected outfit has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality events, QOKO has opted to strengthen its wedding planning and management offering by recruiting a couple of experienced wedding planners with over 40 years of experience in the industry between them.
Katherine and Elizabeth have worked in-house and, more recently, as independent wedding planners. Both have worked on various weddings, from intimate, traditional weddings to elaborate, large-scale celebrations.
Like QOKO, they’ve seen it all. “We've planned weddings in some of the most beautiful venues in the UK, including castles, stately homes, private estates, barns, marquees, and hotels,” says Katherine.
“When the opportunity presented itself to join forces with QOKO Events, we jumped at the chance. We’ve actually worked together on many events in the past, but by becoming in-house event planners at QOKO, we can offer our clients a 360-degree service.”
The new wedding planning and management service will focus primarily on weddings, but QOKO will also look to offer these services to other events.
“Weddings are about as complicated as events get. There are so many moving parts and so many details that need to be attended to,” added Elizabeth. “Given that’s the case, we are well-positioned to help our clients navigate the process for all event types, not just weddings.”
Elizabeth and Katherine will not just offer their considerable planning experience but help plug any so-called “gaps” in the current wedding event services offered by QOKO, including photography, catering, and celebrants.
Move to Hire Experienced Wedding Planners Comes as QOKO Events Move to Strengthen Ties with Local Venues
QOKO Events' decision to hire two experienced wedding planners is a strategic move to strengthen its ties with local venues and expand its bespoke wedding planning services.
The company has maintained working at many leading Sussex events venues, including Ashdown Park Hotel, Stanhill Court, and a selection of Gatwick-based hotels, including the Hilton, Holiday Inn, and the prestigious Gatwick Manor. But while QOKO Events has primarily catered to the commercial and corporate conference market, the company is now looking to expand its wedding event production services.
Since the company already operates in this sphere, it's a natural fit. There are relationships in place with leading wedding venues in Sussex, including The Ravenswood, Langshott Manor, and Brookfield Barn & hope to be showcasing some work soon. .
Recent discussions led by Katherine and Elizabeth have culminated in approved supplier status at the distinguished Cottesmore Golf & Country Club. Slaugham Place has also indicated its willingness to work with the company for weddings held on its sprawling estate.
Securing these relationships represents an excellent start for the new-look team. Katherine explains:
"We feel extremely privileged to be working with such prestigious venues and receiving such a warm welcome from everyone. It is a testament to the high standards we set ourselves and to QOKO’s reputation for reliability and professionalism.”
QOKO Events Sets Sights on the Future with Comprehensive Wedding Services and Management
As QOKO Events embarks on this new chapter, the company is keen to offer an all-encompassing wedding experience for couples, ensuring every detail is executed to perfection.
QOKO Events already provide an extensive range of services that cater to all aspects of a wedding, including lighting, sound equipment, dance floor, and wedding marquee hire. This new, more comprehensive approach (that includes wedding planning and management) is expected to make QOKO Events a sought-after choice for couples planning their nuptials in Sussex.
In a recent statement, QOKO Events' expressed enthusiasm for the company's new direction and the addition of experienced wedding planners to the team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Katherine and Elizabeth to our QOKO family. Their expertise and years of experience will help us provide unparalleled wedding and event planning services to our clients. As we strengthen our ties with local venues and expand our offerings, we are committed to making QOKO
Events synonymous with exceptional, tailor-made wedding experiences that create lasting memories for our clients and their guests," said David.
With the company's focus now on providing a 360-degree wedding and event planning service, QOKO Events is set to elevate its position in the Sussex events industry, further cementing its reputation for excellence and professionalism.
The future looks bright for the company as it continues to forge strong relationships with local venues and offer comprehensive, bespoke services that cater to each client's unique needs.
With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, QOKO Events is poised to become the go-to choice for couples and event organisers seeking a seamless, unforgettable experience in Sussex.
