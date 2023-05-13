Submit Release
New political momentum to enhancing partnerships between the EU and the Indo-Pacific

SWEDEN, May 13 - On 13 May 2023, the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum was held in Stockholm. The Ministerial Forum was co-chaired by Mr Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, and Mr Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

The Stockholm Forum brought together participants from the EU and its Member States, the European Investment Bank, 26 Indo-Pacific countries and several regional organisations. Representatives of other countries, in the framework of their respective Indo-Pacific strategies, also participated at the invitation of the co-chairs.

The Stockholm Forum provided new political momentum to enhancing partnerships between the EU and the Indo-Pacific, promoting regional peace and security, stability and shared prosperity, and shaping a collective vision for the future of the Indo-Pacific region. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has made clear that, in a globalised world, there are no “safe distances” from disruptive shocks. 

