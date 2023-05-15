National Home Delivery Association Foundation Scholarship Now Open for Applications

$10,000 one-time higher education scholarship

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) today announced the launch of its inaugural NHDA Foundation Scholarship. The $10,000 higher-education scholarship will be awarded to a worthwhile student pursuing a post-secondary degree at an accredited institution. Eligible candidates include employees and the family of NHDA members, as well as contractors to NHDA members and their families. Applications are open at www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com/foundation.

With the goal of supporting association members and the next generation of business leaders, the NHDA Foundation will award a one-time $10,000 scholarship to a student who demonstrates a solid commitment to their studies, an ongoing desire to further develop their skills in college and who can clearly show their need for financial assistance. The recipient of this scholarship will show strong leadership experience, community involvement, as well as academic and personal achievements that help set them apart.

"The NHDA and I are very excited to announce this scholarship opportunity to our extended industry’s families. The foundation’s mission is to advance educational activities by championing our future leaders. We are excited to open our scholarship process and invite students who are eligible to apply," said Don Staniszewski, co-founder of NHDA and current Foundation Chairman. "We look forward to seeing this scholarship empower them on their academic journey and support their future goals."

Eligible applicants need to be a rising first year higher education student, enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. institution for the fall 2023 academic year. The application deadline is June 30, 2023, and the winner will be formally announced on August 1, 2023, at the NHDA Annual Forum in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about the scholarships and to apply, go to: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com/foundation or email NDHA Director Bill Lecos at blecos@nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com.

About National Home Delivery Association and Foundation

In 2013 ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service and enhancing the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy.

NHDA is committed to serving the needs and interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and service.

The National Home Delivery Association Foundation mission is to advance educational and other charitable activities on behalf of the association and the bulky goods delivery industry. To learn more, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com