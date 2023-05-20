CHI Professional Development Revolutionizes Continuing Education
CHI Professional Development Revolutionizes Continuing Education for Mental Health Professionals, Providing Specialized Courses and Flexible Learning Formats.
At CHI Professional Development, we believe that your time is precious and should be used to take classes that benefit your practice and those you serve”BELLPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering Mental Health Professionals: CHI Professional Development Revolutionizes Continuing Education
CHI Professional Development, Inc, a pioneer in the field of continuing education for mental health professionals, is proud to announce its commitment to providing specialized courses tailored to the specific needs of practitioners. With a focus on practical skills, therapeutic practices, valuable knowledge, and state-specific requirements, CHI Professional Development aims to simplify the process of finding and taking relevant courses for mental health professionals.
Founded by Michael Chiappone, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, CHI Professional Development was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges faced by mental health practitioners. As a social worker, Michael recognizes the need for a platform that offers high-quality, easily accessible courses in the field. The vision was to create a highly respected national provider of continuing education and a space where professionals could enhance their skills and acquire new knowledge. This vision is now a reality. You can read the many reviews here. CHI Professional Development Reviews
"At CHI Professional Development, we believe that your time is precious and should be used to take classes that benefit your practice and those you serve," said Michael Chiappone, LCSW - CEO/Founder. "Our mission is to provide mental health professionals with a platform that offers practical and relevant courses, streamlining the continuous education process."
Recognizing the challenges of managing a demanding work schedule while pursuing professional development, CHI Professional Development offers flexible formats catering to busy professionals. The platform provides self-study courses and live-online interactive classes, enabling learners to access high-quality education without compromising other commitments. These formats offer the same level of interaction as in-person classes, allowing participants to engage with instructors and fellow learners while attending from the comfort of their homes or offices.
CHI Professional Development has been recognized as an Approved Continuing Education (ACE) Provider by the Association of Social Work Boards as a testament to its commitment to excellence. Additionally, CHI maintains its provider status in New York State for Social Workers, Licensed Mental Health Counselors, and Substance Use Disorder counselors. This recognition reflects the organization's dedication to delivering top-of-the-line education that meets the highest quality and professional development standards.
"CHI Professional Development is here to support mental health professionals at every stage of their careers," said Danielle Cacioppo, Director of Professional Development. "Whether you're a recent graduate or a seasoned practitioner, our live-online interactive classes are designed to meet your needs, ensuring you have the tools and knowledge to excel in your field."
CHI Professional Development invites mental health professionals to explore its wide range of specialized courses and take advantage of the interactive learning experience offered. To learn more and enroll in a course, please visit https://www.chiprodevelopment.com/
About CHI Professional Development, Inc: CHI Professional Development, Inc is a leading provider of specialized continuing education courses for mental health professionals. Founded with the goal of making education more accessible and practical, CHI Professional Development offers self-study and interactive live-online classes, allowing professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge without compromising their busy schedules. Recognized as an
Approved Continuing Education (ACE) Provider by the Association of Social Work Boards, CHI is dedicated to empowering mental health professionals with high-quality education and resources.
