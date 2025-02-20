CHI Professional Development Launches Work to Fix (WTF): Policies That Threaten Social Justice

Growth Comes from Knowledge

WTF: Policies That Threaten Social Justice, is an interactive online educational series equipping communities & professionals to challenge harmful policies.

We are witnessing the erosion of our system of checks and balances. It is our civic duty to question those in power and their decisions. Failing to do so is a great disservice to this country.” — Michael Chiappone, LCSW

BELLPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHI Professional Development is proud to announce the launch of our Work to Fix: Policies That Threaten Social Justice series. Each session in this series is independent, allowing participants to engage with topics that matter most to them.WTF: Policies That Threaten Social Justice is a real-time, interactive online educational series designed to equip concerned community members, families, advocacy groups, and mental health professionals with the tools to resist harmful policies undermining social justice. This series is for advocates for marginalized communities and anyone deeply concerned about the policies and actions that impact their local community or the world. Each session stands alone and focuses on a specific issue or policy.Visit CHI Professional Development for more information on session dates or to sign up This is not about politics—it’s about civil liberties, social justice, and the real-life impact of policies on vulnerable populations. Our civic responsibility and duty is to question policy, regardless of which side of the aisle it originates from.Professionally, social workers and mental health professionals have an ethical obligation to advocate for systemic change, as outlined in the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Code of Ethics. Beyond that, social workers and other mental health professionals are critical in leading the way for positive and lasting change.This series empowers those who are ready to take on that responsibility. It examines policies, equips individuals with the knowledge to take action, and supports those who want to make a real difference.Sessions are scheduled, and more will be added. Our goal is to provide regular opportunities for ongoing education and advocacy for those committed to social justice.Michael Chiappone, LCSW, and Katheryn Krase, PhD, JD, MSW, are experienced educators and advocates in social policy and ethics. They will facilitate each session. We will also welcome guest speakers who are experts in the various policy areas we will explore. These speakers will provide critical insights and perspectives to deepen participants’ understanding.Through real-time discussions and interactive sessions, participants will explore ethical dilemmas created by harmful policies and develop strategies to advocate for change while maintaining professional standards.“As a social worker, I wanted to create something with real impact—something that leads to meaningful change,” said Michael Chiappone, LCSW, CEO and Founder of CHI Professional Development. “Becoming educated on current issues, actively listening, collaborating with the communities we serve, and advocating for change are essential aspects of our profession. This series provides a platform for learning, building community, and gaining practical tools to drive progress. It also fosters open dialogue—considering all viewpoints and examining them through the lens of evidence and facts.”Join us in this critical conversation.Visit CHI Professional Development for more information on session dates or to sign up.

