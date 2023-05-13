Fineness World, Inc. Takes the Industry by Storm with Revolutionary Design, Printing, and Publishing Services

Submit Release
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023

Contact: Anthony Cherubin
May 13, 2023

Brooklyn-based company Fineness World, Inc. is shaking up the design, printing, and publishing industry like never before! Formerly known as Fineness Design & Publishing, this innovative company has been providing high-quality services to clients for almost two decades.

With nine (9) divisions, including Fineness Digital Design, Fineness Printing & Finishing, Fineness Publishing, and Fineness Music, Fineness World, Inc. offers a one-stop-shop for all your design, printing, publishing, and entertainment needs. From concept to finished product, they bring your ideas to life with their expert attention to detail and cutting-edge technology.

But that's not all! Fineness World, Inc. also has a store featuring apparel, The Mango Family Book, and the Kountkonp CD. These products are a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

The visionary behind this game-changing company is graphic design and technical drafting expert, Anthony Cherubin. With 27 years of experience in graphic design and 20 years of teaching technical drawing in trade schools, Mr. Cherubin has built a solid foundation for Fineness World, Inc.'s success. Their commitment to delivering high-quality work, on-time delivery, competitive prices, and excellent customer service has made them the go-to reference for businesses and individuals alike.

But that's not all! Fineness World, Inc. also believes in giving back to the community through their Fineness Foundation, supporting various charitable causes and events that make a positive impact on society.

Experience the Fineness difference for yourself and see why they are truly a game-changer in the industry. Contact them today and let them bring your vision to life!

