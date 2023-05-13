Get Ready to be Moved: "High Vibrations" - The Debut Album of KOUNTKONP's Soul-Stirring Rhythms is Here

Unleash the Power of KOUNTKONP! The Album "HIGH VIBRATIONS" is here with a Unique and Soulful Rhythm. Available in CDs & Downloads. Get Yours Now!

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fineness World, Inc.Press ReleaseContact: Anthony CherubinPhone: 646-377-5681FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMay 13, 2023Fineness World Inc. drops an electrifying musical bombshell with the release of their latest album "HIGH VIBRATIONS" featuring the unique and soulful KOUNTKONP rhythm. This breathtaking musical experience is a fusion of Country Music and Konpa, Haiti's popular genre, with lyrics that inspire and uplift listeners to reach their full potential.KOUNTKONP's roots can be traced back to the virtual island of "Achievements Island" featured in the best-selling book "The Mango Family: Thinking Differently". This island is a place where positivity and self-discovery reign supreme, and KOUNTKONP embodies that spirit.Fans can get their hands on this amazing album in both physical CD and online download versions. It's available on all major platforms, including Hearnow.com . Physical CDs are available now on Fineness World Inc Store and Facebook Store So don't wait, grab your copy now and join the movement of positive change. Get ready to groove to the electrifying rhythms of KOUNTKONP and let it inspire you to become the best version of yourself.