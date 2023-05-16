MERIDIAN CONTINUES NATIONWIDE EXPANSION BY CREATING SEPARATE RENTAL AND SALES DIVISIONS

Fans Heading in to Protected Area Farmers' Markets Across the US

ERIC ALMS TAKES ON NEW ROLE AS MERIDIAN RENTALS CEO

PASADENA, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group, a leader in the mobile security barrier business, continues its coast-to-coast expansion with the announcement of new hubs to service an upsurge in rental activity.

Now with rental hubs in Jacksonville, FL and Ventura, CA, Meridian’s teams of specialists can work quickly to create a rental package no matter what the size of an event. Included in all rental packages are a fully certified VSMP (Vehicle Safety Mitigation Plan) and an After-Action Report.

Both sales and rentals of barriers and beam gates grew rapidly to a point where it became inevitable that a separate company structure, dividing sales from rentals, was needed. Demand for Meridian’s products has resulted in more than 1.2 million Archer 1200 Barriers being out on U.S. streets during the last four years.

The restructuring means Eric Alms will head up Meridian Rentals as CEO while continuing his existing role as President of Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

“We’ve had explosive growth with so many clients needing to rent, we found it necessary to dedicate a full-time effort and a full-time staff to the rental side of our business,” said Mr. Alms.

“It’s interesting that many of those renting, such as law enforcement, festivals, and events, have previously purchased Meridian Archer barriers and beam gates but needed even more for one-off large events. Renting, in those circumstances, made good financial sense for the event organizers,” said Mr. Alms.

Mr. Alms pointed out that no matter the size of the event, whether it is the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, where Meridian teams set out more than 600 barriers, or the local farmers’ market with ten barriers, there’s a Meridian rental plan to fit.

As the nation’s leading perimeter safety and security mobile barrier company, Meridian Rapid Defense Group is committed to providing the same high level of service to renters as it has to its ever-growing traditional purchase customer base.

There’s been an extraordinary increase in rentals by many of our current customers. Interestingly, the option to rent, along with all the added services Meridian provides, has doubled our existing customer base. Having a dedicated focus on rental allows us to concentrate more on each client’s unique needs,” said Mr. Alms.

Be assured as Meridian continues to grow, creating zones that make people, communities, and places safer remains the company’s long standing commitment.

