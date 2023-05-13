Japfa Vietnam inaugurates animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Bình Phước Province

VIETNAM, May 13 - BÌNH PHƯỚC — Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has inaugurated a new animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in the Minh Hưng Sikico Industrial Park, Hớn Quản District, Bình Phước Province.

The new facility marks a new milestone in the company’s “Feed-Farm-Food” model and underscores its unwavering commitment to sustainable development in the Vietnamese market.

"With the potential and experience of Japfa Vietnam, I believe that the animal feed production and slaughterhouse in Bình Phước, when put into operation, will make positive contributions to the process of integrating and developing Việt Nam's livestock industry in a safe, efficient, and sustainable manner," Phùng Đức Tiến, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said.

With an investment of nearly VNĐ400 billion, Japfa Vietnam's animal feed factory in phase 1 has a capacity of 240,000 tonnes annually. In Phase 2, the factory’s capacity will increase to 480,000 tonnes per year, serving the needs of the country’s Southeast and Central Highlands markets.

Equipped with modern technology, the feed mill features a cold storage system designed to preserve essential vitamins and seasonings at 20-25 degrees Celsius. This meticulous attention to quality control ensures a reliable supply of high-quality animal feed that meets the standards of discerning customers.

As environmental sustainability also is a top priority for Japfa Vietnam, the feed mill is provided with a wastewater treatment system capable of processing up to 100 cubic metres per day and a boiler exhaust gas treatment technology that underscores the company's commitment to minimising its carbon footprint.

“The presence of Japfa Vietnam is convincing evidence of the attractiveness of Bình Phước in attracting large FDI enterprises," said Trần Tuệ Hiền, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Bình Phước Province. "Today, we are pleased to witness the inauguration ceremony of Japfa's Feed mill and Slaughterhouse. These two factories, along with Japfa's invested farm chains in the province, have also brought many job opportunities for local workers. These are encouraging signals and confidence for Bình Phước in attracting investment."

Japfa has also invested more than VNĐ400 billion in the construction of a slaughterhouse in Bình Phước province. Spanning nearly 15 hectares, the facility boasts a capacity of 60,000 chickens per day and is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure imported from the EU.

The facility meets high standards, including GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000, and FSSC 22000, ensuring that customers receive only the highest quality products.

In 2022, Japfa also invested more than VNĐ160 billion in building an aqua feed mill in Long An Province. The company has made significant strides in developing aquatic feed for popular species, such as pangasius, tilapia, anabas, and frogs, under the STP brand.

With a design capacity of 60,000 tonnes of products per year, the facility's first phase has already achieved 30,000 tonnes.

“The three projects will enable Japfa Vietnam to reach 1.5 million tonnes by 2023 and strengthen further our vertical integration through the Feed-Farm-Food supply chain while also employing more than 200 local workers," Japfa Vietnam's General Director, Arif Widjaja, highlighted the company’s ambition. "We will continue to optimize our production capacity, train human resources, and improve product quality to provide value to customers and achieve mutual prosperity.”

At the event, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to Việt Nam, Denny Abdi, highlighted Japfa Group as one of the successful Indonesian investors in Việt Nam. He believes that the inauguration of Japfa's Bình Phước feed mill and slaughterhouse will offer insights into more opportunities for potential foreign investors in Việt Nam.

As Việt Nam and Indonesia approach the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2023, the two countries have set a new bilateral trade target of $15 billion by 2028. Currently, over 30 Indonesian companies have invested a total of $638.8 million in Việt Nam. — VNS