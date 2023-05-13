Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,801 in the last 365 days.

VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in the US

VIETNAM, May 13 -  

HÀ NỘI —  VinFast announced the arrival of its second shipment of electric vehicles, consisting of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles at the Port of Benicia in California.

The VF 8 has a certificated EPA range of 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim, per full charge. VinFast expects to begin delivering these VF 8 vehicles to US customers in June of 2023.

The second batch contains all VF 8 vehicles, which have a longer battery range than the initial batch of 999 VF 8 City Edition vehicles imported to the US last year. The VF 8 has an EPA-rated range of 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim per full charge.

The VF 8 Eco and Plus model pricing will start at US$46,000 and $51,800, respectively (battery inclusive), and have both lease and loan options.

Qualified customers can lease the VF 8 with a minimum term of 36 months, and monthly payments start at $479/month for the Eco trim and $614/month for the Plus trim.

With the loan option, qualified customers may choose a minimum term of 60 months with monthly payments. VinFirst Pioneer customers may also be eligible for further incentives.

The VF 8 comes with a 10-year warranty/125,000 miles for the vehicle, a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), Mobile Services and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the vehicle warranty period. 

VinFast will initially deliver 1,098 of the VF 8 vehicles to the U.S. market and then deliver the remaining 781 VF 8 vehicles to Canada, which are expected to arrive by mid-May 2023. - VNS

You just read:

VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in the US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more