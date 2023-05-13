VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in the US

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — VinFast announced the arrival of its second shipment of electric vehicles, consisting of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles at the Port of Benicia in California.

The VF 8 has a certificated EPA range of 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim, per full charge. VinFast expects to begin delivering these VF 8 vehicles to US customers in June of 2023.

The second batch contains all VF 8 vehicles, which have a longer battery range than the initial batch of 999 VF 8 City Edition vehicles imported to the US last year. The VF 8 has an EPA-rated range of 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim per full charge.

The VF 8 Eco and Plus model pricing will start at US$46,000 and $51,800, respectively (battery inclusive), and have both lease and loan options.

Qualified customers can lease the VF 8 with a minimum term of 36 months, and monthly payments start at $479/month for the Eco trim and $614/month for the Plus trim.

With the loan option, qualified customers may choose a minimum term of 60 months with monthly payments. VinFirst Pioneer customers may also be eligible for further incentives.

The VF 8 comes with a 10-year warranty/125,000 miles for the vehicle, a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), Mobile Services and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the vehicle warranty period.

VinFast will initially deliver 1,098 of the VF 8 vehicles to the U.S. market and then deliver the remaining 781 VF 8 vehicles to Canada, which are expected to arrive by mid-May 2023. - VNS