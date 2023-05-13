TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sevier County

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Sevier County.

Initial reports indicate that around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Sevierville Police Department and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Holly Drive in Sevierville, in an attempt to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle. When officers approached the residence, the circumstances of which are still being investigated, there was an exchange of gunfire between an individual within the residence and the officers outside. One person is deceased inside the residence. That person’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. Another individual sustained injuries and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two sheriff’s deputies and one city officer were transported for minor non-gunshot-related injuries. A police K9 received a gunshot injury, and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.