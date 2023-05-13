Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,805 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sevier County

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Sevier County.

Initial reports indicate that around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Sevierville Police Department and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Holly Drive in Sevierville, in an attempt to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle. When officers approached the residence, the circumstances of which are still being investigated, there was an exchange of gunfire between an individual within the residence and the officers outside. One person is deceased inside the residence. That person’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. Another individual sustained injuries and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two sheriff’s deputies and one city officer were transported for minor non-gunshot-related injuries. A police K9 received a gunshot injury, and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sevier County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more