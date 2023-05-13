Supporting Inuit communities through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee

CANADA, December 5 - Since the signing of the Inuit Nunangat Declaration in 2017, the Government of Canada and Inuit leaders have continued to meet annually and work together through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) to advance our shared priorities, strengthen the Inuit-Crown partnership, and create a more prosperous Inuit Nunangat.

Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, federal Cabinet ministers, and the elected Inuit leadership from the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivvik, and the Nunatsiavut Government gathered for a meeting of the ICPC in Nain, Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador).

The Committee endorsed its evaluation report, which looks at the first five years of implementation of the ICPC, including its successes and challenges. ICPC serves to support collaborative and transformative action on issues affecting Inuit, and to advance the Inuit-Crown relationship. The report recommends developing options for making the ICPC a permanent mechanism and increasing staffing and management capacity to deliver on its work.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister, President Obed, and ICPC members made progress on a range of priorities, including health and wellness, economic development, Inuktut revitalization, sovereignty, defence, and security. Leaders also added homelessness as a new priority area.

Today’s discussions represent an important step toward supporting Inuit self-determination and advancing the shared goal of creating a more prosperous Inuit Nunangat through meaningful collaboration. The Government of Canada will continue to work with Inuit leadership through the ICPC to build a renewed Inuit-Crown relationship and advance reconciliation based on affirmation of rights, respect, and partnership.

Quotes

“When we all sit down and work together, we deliver the best outcomes for people. Today, we focused on priorities like building more housing and improving health care – especially in rural and remote communities. Together, we will continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of Inuit, support reconciliation, and strengthen the Inuit-Crown relationship for now and for generations to come.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“The first evaluation of the work of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee confirms that this is a progressive model and a powerful mechanism for advancing the work we do with our federal partners. Today’s meeting of ICPC leaders is particularly meaningful as we host the Prime Minister and federal ministers in my home community of Nain. ICPC has redefined the relationship between Inuit and the Crown and we look forward to more productive collaboration.” Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Quick Facts

The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee was founded on the principle that an equal partnership between Inuit and the Crown is essential to reconciliation. The Committee meets three times a year. Once a year, it is co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The Committee also includes as permanent participants the presidents of Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada, the National Inuit Youth Council, and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.

Participants at today’s meeting included: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage Natan Obed, President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Duane Smith, Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Aluki Kotierk, President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated Johannes Lampe, President, Nunatsiavut Lisa Koperqualuk, President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Gerri Sharpe, President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada Brian Pottle, President, National Inuit Youth Council

Inuit Nunangat is the Inuit homeland in Canada. It encompasses the land, water, and ice of the Inuit land claim regions of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories and Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik in Northern Quebec, and Nunatsiavut in Northern Labrador.

Co-developing and implementing an Inuit Nunangat Policy has been a priority of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee since March 2020. The Inuit Nunangat Policy, endorsed by ICPC leaders in 2022, marks the first time the Government of Canada has co-developed an overarching, whole-of-government policy of this nature.

The Inuit Nunangat Policy outlines an approach for the design and renewal of all federal policies, programs, services, and initiatives that apply in Inuit Nunangat or benefit Inuit. This approach will improve coordination across Inuit Nunangat and ensure engagement with Inuit in these processes.

The Inuit Nunangat Policy recognizes Inuit Nunangat – the Inuit homeland – as a distinct geographic, cultural, and political region, encompassing the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut.

A guiding principle of the Inuit Nunangat Policy is recognition that federal investments for Inuit and Inuit Nunangat are an important element of the right of Inuit to self-determination and self-government. The Policy directs federal government organizations to consider the unique rights, interests, and circumstances of Inuit in their approach to directly fund Inuit Land Claims Organizations.

The Committee’s current priorities include: Inuit land claims implementation; Inuktut revitalization, maintenance, protection, and promotion; Inuit Nunangat Policy Space; Reconciliation measures and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls; Education, early learning, and skills development; Health and wellness; Environment and climate change; Housing; Infrastructure; Economic development and procurement; Legislative priorities; International Inuit priorities; Monitoring, evaluation, and learning; Sovereignty, defence, and security; and Homelessness.



Associated Links

Also available in Inuktitut and Inuktut Qaliujaaqpait.