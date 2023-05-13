Westminster Barracks/ Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1003106

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: May 12th, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lily Pond Road, Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Emily E. Chambers

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

VICTIM: Emily Thayer

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12th, 2023, at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of theft that had occurred on Lily Pond Road in the Town of Vernon, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Emily E. Chambers for Petty Larceny. Chambers is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov