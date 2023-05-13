Westminster Barracks/ Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003106
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: May 12th, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lily Pond Road, Vernon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Emily E. Chambers
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont
VICTIM: Emily Thayer
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 12th, 2023, at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of theft that had occurred on Lily Pond Road in the Town of Vernon, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Emily E. Chambers for Petty Larceny. Chambers is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov