Derby Barracks/ DUI -Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/12/2023 / 0142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Messier Farm Road, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Noah Meese
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a complaint that a vehicle that had driven into a corn field at the end of Messier Farm Rd in the Town of Coventry, VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator who was identified as Noah Meese. While troopers were investigating, Meese displayed signs and indicators of impairment and after further investigation, Meese was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug. Numerous substances were seized and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for identification. Meese was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 / 10AM
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.