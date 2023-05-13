Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI -Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5002223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice                        

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2023   /   0142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Messier Farm Road, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Noah Meese                                        

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a complaint that a vehicle that had driven into a corn field at the end of Messier Farm Rd in the Town of Coventry, VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator who was identified as Noah Meese. While troopers were investigating, Meese displayed signs and indicators of impairment and after further investigation, Meese was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug. Numerous substances were seized and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for identification. Meese was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/11/2023   /   10AM         

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

