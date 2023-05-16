Her Holiness Sai Maa to Present HealthSpan by Design May 20-21 in Brussels, Belgium; Free Public Darshan on May 21st

Her Holiness Sai Maa Offers Darshan in Florida 2022

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi will present her transformative HealthSpan by Design program on May 20-21 at Espace Lumen, Chaussée de Boondael 32-36 1050 Ixelless. The second of 3 programs this year, the program will begin at 10 am CET. HealthSpan by Design helps individuals to drop limiting beliefs about aging and disease and align with their innate life force to retain vibrant health as they age.

The program will conclude with Sai Maa offering free public darshan (blessings) to hundreds on May 21st at 3 p.m. CET.

Darshan, an opportunity to be blessed by a holy person, or saint, is open to all ages and individuals can attend without participating in HealthSpan. The events, sponsored by Awakened Life, founded by Sai Maa, will include people from around the world coming together online, and in person, for profound personal transformation.

A renowned healer and humanitarian, Sai Maa’s mission on the planet is for the personal and global awakening of humanity. Sai Maa holds the highly revered title of Jagadguru, the highest title in the Vedic tradition of India, and is the first woman to hold the title in the 2,700 years of the Vishnuswami lineage. She is known globally for her teachings which elevate individuals physically, mentally emotionally, and spiritually. Sai Maa blends Eastern spiritual wisdom with Western therapeutic knowledge and energetic mastery.

During the HealthSpan by Design program, Sai Maa and her teachers will show individuals how to program their cells for maximum health, youthfulness and longevity. Individuals will work energetically with the consciousness of their quantum DNA, cellular structure, and smart body. In addition, Sai Maa will pour energetic activations into the body of the participants to improve their physical health and increase longevity. When one taps into their body’s innate wisdom, a whole world of health, beauty, and a long, long HealthSpan is available.

Lucinda Hanover, Sai Maa’s successor, notes that, “Sai Maa has not aged along the typical path. Sai Maa has been using Her body as a laboratory to practice cellular rejuvenation for years and it has worked. With great passion, Sai Maa is sharing this inner knowledge and offers effective strategies that work for everyone.”

The cost of the program is $597 in-person or online, and to register, go to HealthSpan by Design - Awakened Life.

To attend darshan, which will go on for several hours, pre-registration is preferred, but not required. One can RSVP by using this link: RSVP Darshan with Sai Maa, Brussels 2023 (jotform.com).

Press interested in interviewing Sai Maa, or covering the event, may contact Edith Billups of the Gabriel Media Group at 240 731-0159 or email edith@thegabrielmediagroup.com.

