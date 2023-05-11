Jewish American Heritage Month was first established in 2006 by President George W. Bush to recognize 350 years of Jewish contributions to American culture. During the course of this month, we recognize and celebrate the many contributions that Jewish Americans bring to our city and country.

According to a Pew Research Center Report, there are 7.5 million Jewish Americans in the United States. In Massachusetts, they make up 4.3% of the population, and in the Boston and the Greater Boston area, they make up 8% of the population.

Jewish Americans are an integral part of Boston. From teachers, small businesses owners, healthcare and medical professionals, to policy makers, youth sports coaches and others, Jewish Americans make up an indispensable part of our city’s workforce, and have helped our city and economy grow strong.

As we celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month, we must acknowledge that we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitism, neo-nazism, white nationalism and hate crimes in our city and across the country.

In a resolution to recognize Jewish American Heritage Month, the Council not only honored the contributions and achievements of Jewish Americans, but they committed to standing up to denounce antisemitism and hate.