St Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2002673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 12, 2023 at 2029 hours

STREET: Georgia Middle Rd

CROSS STREET: Polly Hubbard Rd

TOWN: Georgia

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jackson Pappas

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VEHICLE: Motorcycle

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 2029 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a high speed motorcycle crash into a telephone pole, as witnessed by another operator who was not involved. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator was traveling south on Georgia Middle Rd near Polly Hubbard Rd at very high rate of speed, lost control, left the traveled portion of the blacktop and crashed into a telephone pole, breaking it in half. The operator, identified as 18 year old Jackson Pappas of Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is confirmed as a contributing factor in the fatal crash. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the collision are asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

