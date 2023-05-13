Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A2002673                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek

STATION: VSP St. Albans                          

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 12, 2023 at 2029 hours

STREET: Georgia Middle Rd

CROSS STREET: Polly Hubbard Rd

TOWN: Georgia  

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jackson Pappas

AGE: 18    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VEHICLE: Motorcycle

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 2029 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a high speed motorcycle crash into a telephone pole, as witnessed by another operator who was not involved.  The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator was traveling south on Georgia Middle Rd near Polly Hubbard Rd at very high rate of speed, lost control, left the traveled portion of the blacktop and crashed into a telephone pole, breaking it in half. The operator, identified as 18 year old Jackson Pappas of Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene.  Speed is confirmed as a contributing factor in the fatal crash. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the collision are asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

