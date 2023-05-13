St Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2002673
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 12, 2023 at 2029 hours
STREET: Georgia Middle Rd
CROSS STREET: Polly Hubbard Rd
TOWN: Georgia
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jackson Pappas
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VEHICLE: Motorcycle
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 12, 2023, at approximately 2029 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a high speed motorcycle crash into a telephone pole, as witnessed by another operator who was not involved. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator was traveling south on Georgia Middle Rd near Polly Hubbard Rd at very high rate of speed, lost control, left the traveled portion of the blacktop and crashed into a telephone pole, breaking it in half. The operator, identified as 18 year old Jackson Pappas of Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is confirmed as a contributing factor in the fatal crash. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the collision are asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
Sergeant Mike Filipek
Patrol Commander, St. Albans
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150