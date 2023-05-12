Province Proclaims May 12 Commissionaires Day

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed Friday, May 12, 2023, as Commissionaires Day in Saskatchewan to celebrate the founding of the South Saskatchewan Division of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires 75 years ago.

"It is my sincere pleasure to proclaim this special day in recognition of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Commissionaires in Saskatchewan," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "We thank the men and women of the Commissionaires for their dedicated service to this province and the people they help keep safe every day."

Originally formed to provide meaningful employment to veterans returning from the Second World War, the South Saskatchewan Division of the Commissionaires has operated out of Regina since 1948. As the only non-profit security company in Canada, they are also the largest employer of military and law enforcement veterans in the country.

"I am incredibly proud to represent the Commissionaires' legacy of service to the people of Saskatchewan since 1948," Commissionaires South Saskatchewan CEO Monique Goffinet Miller said. "Every day, our guards support the hard work of Saskatchewan businesses with pride and professionalism. We do this as the only non-profit security organization in North America, and while championing our mandate to support veterans, their families, and all who care about the safety of Canadians."

More than 500 Commissionaires work daily across the province to protect municipal, provincial and federal buildings, and to help keep Saskatchewan people, communities and infrastructure safe.

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingMinistry of Corrections, Policing and Public SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca

Jonathan Tremblay

Commissionaires South Saskatchewan

Regina

Phone: 306-559-2440

Email: jtremblay@commissionaires.sk.ca

