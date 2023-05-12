CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2023

It's been another busy year for the Highway Hotline.

"The Highway Hotline is a lifeline to travelers in Saskatchewan," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Drivers get the latest information that allows them to make decisions to protect themselves, their families and other travelers on the road."

The Hotline received 10.6 million website visits over the past year. That's well above the typical number of visitors, but fewer than last year's record, which was influenced by an unusual number of winter storm events.

The interactive Highway Hotline map gives drivers timely information about road conditions. It advises when roads are closed and when travel is not recommended. Last November, a new Highway Hotline smart-phone app was launched, that gives travellers information on handheld devices. Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline app is available at the Apple Store and on Google Play. It's been downloaded more than 100,000 times since its launch.

Highway Hotline staff work closely with equipment operators across the province to ensure drivers have up-to-date and accurate information. The Hotline received nearly 675,000 hits during April's spring storm that resulted in numerous highway closures in the province's south and southeast.

"The staff that who work at the Highway Hotline and on the winter maintenance crews are public servants in the truest sense of the phrase. Their entire focus is on serving travellers in Saskatchewan," Cockrill said. "Travellers are encouraged to use the Hotline for road information throughout the year. In spring, summer and fall, the Hotline shows you where we're working, which can help you plan your trip."

The Hotline is not only for winter road conditions. During construction season, the Hotline gives drivers advance warning about construction zones. This information will help travellers make decisions to avoid delays such as leaving early or using an alternate route.

The Hotline has links to nearly 50 cameras all over the province. These images allow travellers to see weather conditions for themselves and make better decisions. Check the Hotline as part of your pre-travel routine before every trip at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

