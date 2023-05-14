Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,717 in the last 365 days.

COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS REBRANDS AS PURPOSE LEGAL

Cobra is now Purpose Legal

Purpose Legal

Offering purpose-built legal support and eDiscovery solutions that deliver at the speed of law

Corporate legal teams and their outside counsel rely on us for our expertise in creating better outcomes and our relentless client focus. Our new name better reflects that.”
— Candice H. Corby, CEO for Purpose Legal
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading Legal Operations Outsourcing Provider based in Dallas, has rebranded today as Purpose Legal. This move represents the company’s evolution and helps differentiate them from legal services providers that focus on commoditized ‘low end’ legal services.

“Our company and our team have grown so much in the past few years,” said Candice Hunter Corby, Purpose Legal CEO. “Corporate legal teams and their outside counsel rely on us for our expertise in creating better outcomes and our relentless client focus. Our new name better reflects that”.

Offering purpose-built legal support and eDiscovery solutions that deliver at the speed of law, the company has grown over 500% in recent years and has become a technology enabled legal services provider trusted daily by thousands of legal professionals worldwide. Twice named to the Inc.5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Purpose Legal is poised to continue that trajectory in the months and years to come particularly in their high demand offerings around technology subscriptions and managed services.

ABOUT

Cobra Legal Solutions was founded in 2007 by BigLaw attorneys who knew the delivery of legal support services could be so much better. Today, as Purpose Legal, we've grown into one of the world’s leading Legal Operations Outsourcing Providers.

Our diverse team is made up of outcomes-focused attorneys and technology professionals who combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and legal process improvement to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal teams and their outside counsel.

Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technical assistance, we significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law for legal teams. Funded by Blue Sage Capital and based in Dallas, TX, Purpose Legal is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide.

Doug Kaminski
Purpose Legal
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS REBRANDS AS PURPOSE LEGAL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more