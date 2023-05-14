COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS REBRANDS AS PURPOSE LEGAL
Offering purpose-built legal support and eDiscovery solutions that deliver at the speed of law
Corporate legal teams and their outside counsel rely on us for our expertise in creating better outcomes and our relentless client focus. Our new name better reflects that.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading Legal Operations Outsourcing Provider based in Dallas, has rebranded today as Purpose Legal. This move represents the company’s evolution and helps differentiate them from legal services providers that focus on commoditized ‘low end’ legal services.
— Candice H. Corby, CEO for Purpose Legal
“Our company and our team have grown so much in the past few years,” said Candice Hunter Corby, Purpose Legal CEO. “Corporate legal teams and their outside counsel rely on us for our expertise in creating better outcomes and our relentless client focus. Our new name better reflects that”.
Offering purpose-built legal support and eDiscovery solutions that deliver at the speed of law, the company has grown over 500% in recent years and has become a technology enabled legal services provider trusted daily by thousands of legal professionals worldwide. Twice named to the Inc.5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Purpose Legal is poised to continue that trajectory in the months and years to come particularly in their high demand offerings around technology subscriptions and managed services.
ABOUT
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded in 2007 by BigLaw attorneys who knew the delivery of legal support services could be so much better. Today, as Purpose Legal, we've grown into one of the world’s leading Legal Operations Outsourcing Providers.
Our diverse team is made up of outcomes-focused attorneys and technology professionals who combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and legal process improvement to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal teams and their outside counsel.
Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technical assistance, we significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law for legal teams. Funded by Blue Sage Capital and based in Dallas, TX, Purpose Legal is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide.
