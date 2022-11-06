Austin American-Statesman Names Cobra Legal Solutions a Winner of the Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces 2021-2022 Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces 2022

For the second year in a row, Cobra has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces

We are proud to be recognized two years in a row as one of the top places to work in Austin.” — Candice H. Corby, CEO for Cobra

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobra Legal Solutions, for the second year in a row, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”“We are proud to be recognized two years in a row as one of the top places to work in Austin,” said Candice H. Corby, Chief Executive Officer for Cobra. “This is a testament to Team Cobra and the great collaboration that exists throughout the organization.”ABOUTCobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2022 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms.AWARDSABOUT ENERGAGEMaking the world a better place to work together.TMEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

