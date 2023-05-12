Care Indeed Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award
Care Indeed is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award by Home Care Pulse.
We are grateful to our caregivers, employers, and clients for their trust and support.”MENLO PARK, CA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA – Care Indeed, a leading home care agency in California, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award by Home Care Pulse. This prestigious award is given to home care agencies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality care, professionalism, and client satisfaction.
Home Care Pulse is a national organization that surveys and evaluates home care agencies across the country. The organization’s annual Best of Home Care Awards are based on client and caregiver satisfaction ratings, which are independently collected and verified by Home Care Pulse.
“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Dee Bustos, CEO of Care Indeed. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our caregivers and staff, who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to our clients and their families.”
The Provider of Choice Award is based on client satisfaction ratings collected from interviews conducted by Home Care Pulse. Agencies that receive this award are recognized for their commitment to providing exceptional care and meeting the needs of their clients. Care Indeed received high marks across all categories, including caregiver training, communication, and overall quality of care.
At Care Indeed, the goal is to provide compassionate and reliable care to seniors, allowing them to live independently and comfortably in their own homes. The agency’s caregivers are highly trained, experienced, and passionate about their work. They provide a wide range of services, including personal care, companionship, medication management, and assistance with daily living activities.
“We are grateful to our caregivers, employers, and clients for their trust and support,” said Vanessa Valerio, COO of Care Indeed. “Their feedback and testimonials inspire us to continuously improve our services and exceed their expectations.”
With this award, Care Indeed has established itself as a reputable and reliable home care agency that truly cares about its clients and caregivers. The agency’s commitment to quality care, professionalism, and client satisfaction has earned it the trust and respect of the community.
About Care Indeed
Care Indeed is a leading home care provider and skilled nursing service throughout the Bay Area. Founded by two experienced nurses with a passion for caregiving, the company has grown to encompass three offices and over 700 dedicated employees. Committed to innovation, Care
Dee Bustos
Care Indeed
+1 650-352-4007
