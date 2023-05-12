Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Featured as a Luminaries Category Newsmaker on RISMedia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, a prominent figure in the real estate industry, has been recognized as a Real Estate Newsmaker in the Luminaries category by RISMedia. This prestigious accolade highlights Kusuma's outstanding contributions to the real estate field and his unwavering dedication to improving the home buying and selling process.

Each year, RISMedia selects over 300 exceptional professionals in the real estate industry as Real Estate Newsmakers, acknowledging their remarkable achievements and positive impact within their communities or the industry as a whole. These Newsmakers are leaders and innovators who have consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence and strived to redefine the real estate landscape.

Kusuma's inclusion in the Luminaries category speaks volumes about his unparalleled commitment to transforming the real estate experience for both buyers and sellers. Through his visionary leadership as the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, he has introduced groundbreaking strategies and industry-leading practices that have elevated the standard of service within the real estate profession.

With a deep-rooted passion for empowering clients, Kusuma has pioneered the Guaranteed Sale Program, providing homeowners with peace of mind by guaranteeing the sale of their property. His innovative approach and unwavering dedication have garnered immense respect from colleagues, clients, and industry experts alike.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by RISMedia as a Real Estate Newsmaker in the Luminaries category," said Rudy Lira Kusuma. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. We will continue to push the boundaries of excellence and revolutionize the real estate industry, delivering exceptional results and unmatched service to our valued clients."

To learn more about the exceptional achievements of Rudy Lira Kusuma and other esteemed professionals recognized by RISMedia as 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, visit https://www.rismedia.com/2023/05/12/rismedia-2023-real-estate-newsmakers-meet-luminaries/

About Rudy Lira Kusuma:
Rudy Lira Kusuma is the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a distinguished real estate brokerage known for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering exceptional results. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Kusuma is a trusted authority in the field and a sought-after speaker and trainer. He has been featured in various media outlets for his industry insights and expertise.

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
