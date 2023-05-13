Bioplastics International Partners with 454 Bags to Eliminate 150,000 Tons of Annual Plastic from the Cannabis Industry
We will revolutionize the Cannabis industry,, and stop the plastic waste dead in its tracks, as well as remove the deadly plastic toxins from cannabis!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioplastics International has partnered with 454 Bags, a large California based cannabis supply company, to partake in the monumental task to eliminate the 150,000 annual tons of cannabis plastic pollution. As cannabis is one of the largest industries in the US, when so many states legalized cannabis for adult use, they overlooked the complete environmental destruction caused by the huge amounts of plastic cannabis waste, "States were quick to enforce a multitude of packaging regulations, child proof, tamper proof, resealable, and more, but not one single concern of how the cannabis industry; hundreds of millions of annual pounds of plastics are completely destroying our environment," said Garrett Valentino, CEO of Bioplastics International.
Bioplastics International has authorized 454 Bags exclusive rights in the cannabis industry, to offer plant based proprietary blended landfill compostable products such as vacuum bags, tote liners, drum liners, retail packaging, grow bags, grow trays, irrigation lines, and much more, to the cannabis industry. These products contain no plastics, no chemicals, no toxins, no heavy metals, and will not create microplastics, yet they are stronger than traditional plastics. 454 Bags will also offer the world's first and only landfill compostable trellis nets to growers, eliminating the costs associated with the proper disposal.
Valentino emphasized, "Yes, the prices may be a little higher, but this goes beyond saving our environment, this is also about saving lives. More than 10,000 chemicals and deadly phthalates are used to make plastic, as processing aides, and additives. On a molecular level, these toxic phthalates do not bind well with plastic, they easily come off onto anything in contact with plastic, including cannabis. From the grower to the consumer, cannabis is in constant contact with plastics, turkey bags, tote liners, vacuum bags. Some of the health risks posed by plastic additives and phthalates in contact with cannabis are, infertility, diabetes, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid problems, cardiovascular disease, reproductive growth, cognitive impairment, and neurodevelopment disorders, among many others."
"Plastics also contain the heavy metal Antimony, which is similar to Arsenic, which will also be released into cannabis, expedited by light or heat, the side effects of Antimony poisoning are, lung inflammation, altered lung function, inactive tuberculosis, heart muscle damage, gastrointestinal disorders, and liver fibrosis, to name a few, along with a dose of microplastics and nano plastics in your lungs, smoking cannabis stored in plastic is like playing Russian Roulette with your life," said George Liu, Executive Vice President of Bioplastics International.
TJ Howe, CEO of 454 Bags commented, " We are delighted to partner with Bioplastics International, and offer the world's most environmentally friendly cannabis supply and packaging products, not only to end the environmental destruction of cannabis plastic waste, but also to maintain the health of cannabis users, this has been long overdue, and we are up for the task!"
The combined efforts of Bioplastics Internationa and 454 Bags will eliminate more than 300 million pounds per year of cannabis plastic waste from our environment, lasting for 1,000 years in a landfill, emitting methane gas into our atmosphere and contaminating our underground water resources with deadly chemicals. "Recycling does not work, less than 9% of plastics are recycled in the US each year, the remaining 91% end up in our landfills and oceans. Together we can bring our planet back to its natural beauty, and ensure a safe, healthy environment for us and future generations," said Valentino.
