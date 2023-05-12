Large-cap stocks lift benchmark indices

VIETNAM, May 12 - HÀ NỘI — The market ended the week on a positive note, buoyed by gains in large-cap stocks as the investor risk appetite improved.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index recouped from the previous losses to close the session at 1,066.9 points, up 9.78 points, or 0.93 per cent.

The breadth of the market was positive, of which 180 stocks on the southern bourse rose while 122 ticker symbols inched down. Investors poured nearly VNĐ12 trillion (US$510.3 million) into the exchange, with a trading volume of 725.8 million shares.

The index's reversal was driven by gains in pillar stocks. The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, added more than 11.5 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 1,066.44 points.

Twenty stocks of the VN30 basket advanced, while seven stocks declined and three stayed unchanged.

Real estate and banking industries led the rallies, with Vinhomes (VHM) being the biggest gainer. The property developer's shares soared 4.17 per cent in the last trading session of the week.

The real estate giant posted a net revenue of VNĐ29.29 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, 3.3 times higher than the first quarter of 2022, with profit after tax of VNĐ11.92 trillion, 2.5 times higher than the same period last year.

Other great contributors to the market were Vietcombank (VCB), Vingroup (VIC), Hòa Phát Group (HPG), and FPT Corporation (FPT). These stocks gained at least 1.8 per cent.

Also supporting the bullish trend, securities stocks performed well. Particularly, SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) jumped nearly 3.8 per cent, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND) rose over 1.9 per cent, and Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) was up 2.73 per cent.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) extended its rallies to the fifth straight session. It finished the day at 215.1 points, up 0.69 points, or 0.32 per cent.

During the trade, more than 118.4 million shares were traded on HNX, worth nearly VNĐ1.6 trillion.

Foreign investors continued to inject capital into the main exchanges, with a net bought value of VNĐ 5.37 billion. Of which, they net bought VNĐ1.33 billion on HoSE and VNĐ4.04 billion on HNX. — VNS