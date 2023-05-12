Submit Release
Boeing inaugurates permanent office in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, May 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — The aviation giant Boeing inaugurated its new permanent office in Hà Nội on Friday.

The office, located at the LEED-accredited Capital Place in Ba Đình District, will serve as a hub for collaborations to support Boeing’s business priorities in Việt Nam.

It has been developed with strong environmental considerations in mind and is positioned to maintain a net-zero future through energy and water conservation efforts.

“Boeing’s relationship with Việt Nam is growing in strength as we partner to develop the country’s aerospace capabilities. Our new office will enable us to better serve our local customers and stakeholders while creating a strong foundation for future growth,” said Michael Nguyen, Boeing's country managing director.

Boeing has been Việt Nam's partner in the aerospace sector for almost three decades. The aviation heavyweight focuses on capability building and collaborations with Vietnamese companies on manufacturing, engineering services, aviation safety, sustainability, and research and technology.

Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. — VNS

