ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting May 11, 2023
00:27:15 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments
00:31:09 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment
00:35:16 - FY24 Shooting Range Grant Funding Recommendations Update
00:42:48 - Direction for the Wolf Depredation/Animal Damage Control Board Funds
00:52:55 - Pronghorn Management Plan
01:05:15 - Wolf Management Plan
01:43:31 - Commission Representative Appointment IOGLB
01:47:35 - Moyie River Corridor Forest Legacy Project Contribution
01:59:09 - 2nd Controlled Hunt Drawing and Early Hunts
02:09:43 - 2023 Big Game Hunt Modification Proposals
02:18:31 - BREAK
02:40:29 - Rulemaking and Program Updates
02:46:00 - Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation Report
02:51:00 - FY 25 Budget Forecast
03:22:20 - CWD Control Action Update
03:46:50 - Unit 14 Landowner Appreciation Certificates for CWD Cooperation
03:51:15 - Hunter Congestion Survey History, Status, and Next Steps
04:18:48 - LUNCH BREAK
05:07:30 - Response to Winter Conditions in Eastern Idaho
05:41:00 - Election of Commission Chair and Vice Chair [Technical Difficulties]
05:43:57 - Director and Commissioner Reports