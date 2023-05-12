Submit Release
ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting May 11, 2023

00:27:15 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments 

00:31:09 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment 

00:35:16 - FY24 Shooting Range Grant Funding Recommendations Update 

00:42:48 - Direction for the Wolf Depredation/Animal Damage Control Board Funds 

00:52:55 - Pronghorn Management Plan 

01:05:15 - Wolf Management Plan 

01:43:31 - Commission Representative Appointment IOGLB 

01:47:35 - Moyie River Corridor Forest Legacy Project Contribution 

01:59:09 - 2nd Controlled Hunt Drawing and Early Hunts 

02:09:43 - 2023 Big Game Hunt Modification Proposals 

02:18:31 - BREAK 

02:40:29 - Rulemaking and Program Updates 

02:46:00 - Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation Report 

02:51:00 - FY 25 Budget Forecast 

03:22:20 - CWD Control Action Update 

03:46:50 - Unit 14 Landowner Appreciation Certificates for CWD Cooperation 

03:51:15 - Hunter Congestion Survey History, Status, and Next Steps 

04:18:48 - LUNCH BREAK 

05:07:30 - Response to Winter Conditions in Eastern Idaho 

05:41:00 - Election of Commission Chair and Vice Chair [Technical Difficulties] 

05:43:57 - Director and Commissioner Reports

