Press Releases

05/12/2023

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Monday in Recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 15, 2023, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, an observance paying tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty. It is recognized annually during National Police Week.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Governor Lamont said, “Every day, members of law enforcement are prepared to act on a moment’s notice in response emergency situations to protect the people of our communities. In the course of their actions, they can face dangerous situations that may put their own lives at risk. It takes a special kind of person to seek a career in law enforcement, and their commitment to public safety is to be commended. I also want to acknowledge the families of law enforcement officers, who themselves make many sacrifices in response to their loved one’s call to service. During this last year, Connecticut lost two police officers from the Bristol Police Department – Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy – who were killed in the line of duty during a devastating and tragic attack while responding to an emergency call. On Peace Officers Memorial Day, I urge Connecticut residents to remember them, keep them in your prayers, and reflect on every law enforcement official who has given their life in the line of duty. Their memories will never be forgotten, and we thank them for their dedication to our communities.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Law enforcement officials work tirelessly to protect and serve their communities, often putting their own lives on the line. They epitomize what it means to be a public servant, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. It is especially important to remember those who have lost their lives while serving and protecting our Connecticut community and our country. Their heroism will not be forgotten, and we must honor them on Peace Officers Memorial Day and every day.”