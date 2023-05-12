California city ordered to pay affordable housing group $3.5 million in legal fees

A state appeals court ordered the city of Huntington Beach to pay $3.5 million in legal fees to an affordable housing group stemming from the organization’s 2015 lawsuit over the city’s housing plan. The three-judge panel ruled the Kennedy Commission’s lawsuit was a catalyst in forcing the city to bring its 2013-21 “housing element” into compliance with state law.
