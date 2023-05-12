HHS Celebrates First Anniversary of National Maternal Mental Health Hotline; Introduces New Easy-to-Remember Number: 1-833-TLC-MAMA

Almost 12,000 pregnant and postpartum individuals struggling with mental health concerns, and their loved ones have utilized hotline.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) celebrates the first anniversary of the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline. Since being launched on Mother’s Day 2022 by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the hotline’s professional counselors have provided emotional support, resources, and referrals to almost 12,000 pregnant and postpartum individuals struggling with mental health concerns, and their loved ones.

Additionally, HRSA is introducing an updated, more user-friendly toll-free number for the Hotline: 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262).

"Every mother or mother-to-be, across our nation, should have access to the help and support they need to be healthy. This hotline is one way our Administration is prioritizing maternal health and wellness,” said Vice President Kamala Harris."

“The maternal mental health hotline provides immediate access to mental health support and community-based services during and after pregnancy,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The hotline is one of the key tools the Biden-Harris Administration is deploying to strengthen both maternal health and mental health. I encourage any mom who is struggling or feeling alone to call or text 1-833-TLC-MAMA.”