Revecore Announces Brand Refresh, Aligning Recent Acquisitions Under a Bold and Unified Vision for the Future

Revecore's New Corporate Logo

Our brand refresh embodies Revecore's unwavering commitment to help improve hospital operations and patient care.” — Dave Wojczynski, Chief Executive Officer of Revecore

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revecore, a leading provider of revenue integrity and complex claims solutions for health systems, and Best in KLAS winner the last three years, continues to evolve its brand, ensuring alignment and consistency with recently acquired revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura.

Bringing together decades of market-leading revenue integrity and complex claims expertise with advanced technology engineered to be adaptive and tailored to clients’ needs, Revecore continues to execute on its mission to deliver exceptional value with a technology-empowered portfolio of products and services.

"Our brand refresh embodies Revecore's unwavering commitment to help improve hospital operations and patient care," said Dave Wojczynski, Chief Executive Officer of Revecore. "This milestone is an important step forward as we support our clients' in driving net revenue improvement with tech-enabled solutions, workflow automation, and more than 25 years of reimbursement intelligence."

As part of the brand refresh, Revecore is introducing a new website and expanded brand identity that showcases its unified vision, mission, and values, as well as the size, scale, and scope of the combined organizations. Further, the rebrand showcases an evolution of design and messaging, built upon Revecore’s fundamental core values and strength of position in the market.



About Revecore

Revecore, is a leading provider of (i) revenue integrity solutions for underpayments and denial prevention and (ii) complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers’ compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. Revecore serves 1,200 hospitals across the country in 45 states, offering hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being ranked Best in KLAS for Complex Claims and Underpayment Recovery, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com.