Announcing the Release of New eBook, Prehistory Explained by Shane Leach – This Book Explains Ancient Mysteries
EINPresswire.com/ -- This eBook explores the following theories: NASA archive images of towers on the Moon and giant pyramids on Mars, magnetic resonance imaging data of an ancient city under the Antarctic ice sheet, fractal analysis of the Face on Mars proving it's artificial, X-ray analysis of the Great Pyramid showing secret chambers, and more… The theories in this eBook are based on hundreds of pieces of irrefutable scientific evidence including: NASA's lunar seismometry data, NASA's lunar core tube data, carbon-dated dinosaur bones, magnetic resonance imaging data from Antarctica, radar imaging of the Martian moon Phobos, and X-ray analysis of the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx. The theories in this eBook are also based on hundreds of ancient writings including: The Bible, the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Mayan Popol Vuh, the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Epic of Etana, the Lost Book of Enki, the ancient Sumerian and Babylonian tablets, and many other ancient writings…
Theory: The Sapphire Stone was an ancient computer
According to the Jewish Tales of the Ancient Times, one Anunnaki man called Raziel gave Adam (Adam and Eve) a book known as the sapphire stone. “And at the hour that Adam received the book, a fire went up upon the bank of the river, and the angel rose in the flames up to heaven. Then Adam knew that the messenger was an angel of God, and that the book was sent him from the holy King. And he preserved it in holiness and purity…. In the book were engraved the higher signs of holy wisdom, and two-and-seventy kinds of knowledge were contained therein, which were divided into 670 signs of the highest mysteries. Also 1,500 keys, such as are not entrusted to the holy ones of the higher world, were concealed within the book.”
According to the ancient Jewish tales, this stone book gave Adam the ability to name every object and animal. Another Anunnaki man, Raphael, took the book from Adam and was forced to give it back to him. Adam imparted the book to his son Seth and gave him instructions for operating it, and for ‘conversing with the book’. Seth built “…a golden chest, placed the book therein and hid the chest in a cave in the town of Enoch”. Enoch discovered the golden chest and the sapphire stone within it.
After studying from the sapphire stone, Enoch “…knew now all the ways of the seasons, of the planets, of the lights which each month fulfill their services; also he knew the name of each cycle and orbit, and knew the angels who steer their courses.” With the assistance of the Anunnaki man Raphael, the sapphire stone reached the hands of Noah and Noah learnt to comprehend, with its help, all the paths of the planets, also ‘the paths of Aldebaran, Orion, Sirius’. He also learnt from it “… the names of all the different spheres of heaven … and the names of the heavenly servants’.
After Noah emerged from the ark, the book traveled with him all the days of his life. According to the Jewish Tales of the Ancient Times, the sapphire stone was handed down to Abraham, to Moses, and ‘from generation to generation was it passed down unto King Solomon’. The sapphire stone ultimately reached the hands of Alexander the Great.
I believe that the sapphire stone, the “Stone of Adam” was a computer tablet with an LED active-matrix display, a speaker, a microphone, and a microprocessor. This sapphire stone allowed the Anunnaki to teach Adam, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Moses, and others great knowledge. I believe that the golden chest that Adam’s son Seth constructed for the sapphire stone was the Ark of the Covenant and I believe that the sapphire stone was passed down through the generations in the Ark of the Covenant.
