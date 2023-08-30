Announcing the Release of New eBook, Prehistory Explained by Shane Leach – This Book Explains Ancient Mysteries
EINPresswire.com/ -- This eBook explores the following theories: NASA archive images of towers on the Moon and giant pyramids on Mars, magnetic resonance imaging data of an ancient city under the Antarctic ice sheet, fractal analysis of the Face on Mars proving it's artificial, X-ray analysis of the Great Pyramid showing secret chambers, and more… The theories in this eBook are based on hundreds of pieces of irrefutable scientific evidence including: NASA's lunar seismometry data, NASA's lunar core tube data, carbon-dated dinosaur bones, magnetic resonance imaging data from Antarctica, radar imaging of the Martian moon Phobos, and X-ray analysis of the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx. The theories in this eBook are also based on hundreds of ancient writings including: The Bible, the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Mayan Popol Vuh, the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Epic of Etana, the Lost Book of Enki, the ancient Sumerian and Babylonian tablets, and many other ancient writings…
Theory: The Moon was constructed
When Apollo 15 landed on the moon, it drilled out a core tube 15-18 ft. to the lunar surface. The scientists who analyzed this lunar core tube were shocked to discover that there was a sharp break from the makeup of the gases impinging on the lunar surface at a certain stage in the early past.
From the words of Richard C Hoagland, “It almost looks like the moon orbited one type of star which was evaporating vapors (such as the corona) and then was brought here and then subjected to the Sun’s corona that has a very different chemical makeup.” Quite simply it seems like 100,000 years back, the Moon was turning around a distant star and after that it had been transported here.
Zulu shaman, Credo Mutwa, stated that Zulu folklore along with other African tales state that the Moon was assembled ‘far, far away’. The Indian Deity, Chandra, was alleged to ride his chariot, the Moon, throughout the nighttime skies towed by ten white horses. Zulu folklores state of the way Wowane and Mpanku…’rolled the Moon across the heavens to the Earth’.
Zulus and other indigenous African novels state the Moon was assembled ‘far, far away’ to restrain individuals and as a vehicle to traverse the Universe.
Scientists discovered that when the solid-rocket boosters were fired on the Moon, those seismometers discovered that the moon rang like a bell for more than an hour that suggests that the moon is an artificial arrangement. Approximately a decade after the experiments, 1 scientist studying the data from these types of lunar seismometers, found that there are two enormous, symmetrical, arc-shaped structures buried about 1,000 miles under the lunar surface close to the center of this Moon. (My theory is that these structures close to the center of the Moon are giant electromagnets which were utilized to place the Moon in Earth orbit. These electromagnets were likely powered with a large nuclear power plant in the center of this Moon. To the astonishment of the scientific community, the Moon has been proven to have once owned a magnetic field.)
Following this information was printed, NASA closed off their lunar seismometers. Why? Since they do not want humanity to be aware of the shocking fact the Moon was initially a giant ball of X-Aerogel which has been assembled by a technologically advanced race of beings 100,000 years back and propelled into the planet’s orbit in which it’s since de-polymerized to a giant ball of silica.
[Considering the fact that the majority of ancient structures were constructed from blocks, it’s plausible to suppose that the Moon was assembled from big X-Aerogel cubes] These ancient aliens decided to assemble the Moon from X-Aerogel since: 1) X-Aerogel is 10 times stronger than steel and also will have the ability to defy any asteroid impacts that the Moon could sustain; 2) X-Aerogel gets the density of Styrofoam therefore it would be a lot easier to move it in space than a moon made from solid stone; and 3) X-Aerogel includes a high melting point and will be the greatest thermal insulator and could have the ability to withstand the intense temperatures involved in this operation…
Shane Leach
Prehistory Explained
NASA and Soviet archive images of structures on the Moon and Mars