PREMIERE ORTHODONTICS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW WEBSITE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jason Battle of Premiere Orthodontics is proud to announce that his new, patient-centric website has officially launched!
Premiere Orthodontics is a modern orthodontic practice with two locations in Orlando: Winter Springs and Waterford. Dr. Battle was ready to take his previous website to the next level to reflect his uniquely digital approach to providing a convenient treatment experience and creating exceptional smiles for the Orlando community.
Known as the only 100% digital orthodontist, Dr. Battle uses the latest technologies and offers convenient digital patient solutions, such as virtual consultations, virtual check-ins and on-demand scheduling to make appointments more manageable for busy patients.
Premiere Orthodontics' website (a custom website by eNox Media, Inc. digital marketing agency) feature a unique, colorful, retro design and highlights exclusive patient luxuries, including:
Complimentary Lifetime Whitening - Patients can enjoy complimentary lifetime teeth whitening after their treatment with Premiere Orthodontics.
Lifetime Guarantee - For patients who experience “orthodontic relapse”, meaning they completed a full orthodontic treatment but their teeth returned to their original positions due to not wearing their retainer, Dr. Battle will replace their braces.
Call or Text function - Patients can reach out to the practice however they choose. Call or text the practice at (407) 381-3335 with any questions.
Digital Experience - Enjoy a virtual consultation, virtual check-ins, advanced technologies for greater accuracy and patient comfort and truly-custom treatment options - custom braces, InBrace® invisible braces, Invisalign® and clear braces.
For over 41 years, Premiere Orthodontics has maintained its position as one of the longest established orthodontists in Metro Orlando, yet the most technologically advanced and digitally-forward. They are heavily involved in the community through charitable organizations, including the Smiles Change Lives Foundation and Give Kids the World, and visiting local schools, camps and day-care centers to provide education.
The practice offers a one-of-a-kind approach to custom orthodontics by matching patients with treatment options based on key aspects of their personalities. With their innovative Triple Option Orthodontics Approach, patients can expect the same price for any treatment - with no down payment.
Premiere Orthodontics has also earned a number of awards, including 2022 Top Orthodontist by Orlando Family Magazine and Orlando Magazine, 2022 Best Orthodontist by Orlando Weekly Magazine, and 2022 Orthodontist of the Year by Orlando Style Magazine.
Dr. Jason Battle and the Premiere Orthodontics team invites you to browse through their new website (https://battleortho.com/) and schedule your complimentary consultation virtually or at one of their themed offices in Winter Springs or Waterford Lakes.
At their Waterford Lakes orthodontist office, patients experience a Premiere movie theme, and at their Winter Springs orthodontist office, patients get a tropical treatment experience.
For more information about Premiere Orthodontics or to schedule your complimentary consultation, visit https://battleortho.com/.
Premiere Orthodontics
Premiere Orthodontics is the only 100% digital orthodontist. With two convenient locations in Orlando at Winter Springs and Waterford Lakes, Premiere Orthodontics serves children, teens and adults who are ready to transform their smiles with a convenient and modern treatment experience. For over 41 years, the practice has maintained its position as one of the longest established orthodontists in Metro Orlando, yet the most technologically-advanced and digitally-forward. The practice offers custom braces, InBrace hidden brace, Invisalign and clear braces. For more information, visit www.battleortho.com.
Dr. Jason Battle
