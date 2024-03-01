Dr. Sean K. Carlson Announces Grand Opening of Simple Orthodontics : An Innovative Orthodontic Clinic
Providing Specialized Orthodontic Care for Children and Teens in Marin County, CALARKSPUR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by renowned orthodontist Dr. Sean Carlson, Simple Orthodontics’ mission is to transform orthodontic treatment in Marin by focusing on early intervention using cutting-edge technology and highly-customized treatment plans.
Reimagining orthodontics:
“At Simple Orthodontics, we believe in the power of early intervention to create beautiful, healthy smiles that last a lifetime," said Dr. Sean Carlson, founder and longtime Marin County resident, "Our goal is to provide personalized care that minimizes patient visits and maximizes results, all while utilizing state-of-the-art technology to enhance the entire treatment experience."
Dr. Carlson brings over 25 years of expertise to the field. His expertise extends beyond the clinic, as he has lectured extensively around the world on 3D technology, early intervention, and airway health in orthodontics. His dedication to advancing the field and improving patient care serves as the cornerstone of Simple Orthodontics' mission.
“I like to use Mother Nature to her full advantage. It’s quite simple to prevent orthodontic problems from ever developing when you catch them early,” says Dr. Carlson. By screening kids early (2nd or 3rd grade), Dr. Carlson can identify future problems and develop a personalized plan that leverages children’s natural smile development, corrects the issue and guides children on the path to a perfect, healthy smile. This results in fewer office visits, shorter treatment times, and superior outcomes.
Modern orthodontist office in downtown Larkspur:
Centrally located in beautiful downtown Larkspur, the modern orthodontist office has plenty of parking and has been specially-designed with patient experience and comfort in mind. The office employs a fully digital workflow, the latest in 3D imaging, and a large touchscreen consult room for patient education.
What parents in Marin County can expect:
• Personalized treatment plans tailored to fit your child’s unique needs
• A concierge care experience personalized to your preferences - free of unnecessary trips to the office thanks to remote monitoring technology
• Customized braces, which result in fewer office visits, less time in braces, and improved outcomes
With a passion for promoting a holistic approach to tooth eruption and jaw development, Simple Orthodontics emphasizes the importance of early screening between ages 7 and 9. Early screening appointments are complimentary, and only necessary treatment will be recommended.
