eNox Media Wins Prestigious Gold, Silver, and Judge’s Choice ADDY Awards for Bagel Heads and Cool Braces Projects
eNox Team: Mariam Rahman, Director of Accounts | Malcolm Bowen, Founder | Jesse Taylor, Creative Director accepting award at the American Advertising Federation Addy Awards Tampa
The Bagelheads project gave us the opportunity to create something fresh and new, while honoring the quirky and unique brand that was a beloved community staple.
Tampa based digital marketing and advertising agency was honored to accept prestigious awards from their local tier of the American Advertising Awards.
I couldn’t be prouder of my team. It's thanks to their efforts that such awesome results were achieved, along with our clients' trust in our creative process.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa based digital marketing and advertising agency was honored to accept prestigious Gold ADDY and Judge’s Choice Awards in the Integrated Brand Identity Campaign for their logo, brand, and campaign design project for Pensacola based restaurant, Bagelheads from their local tier of the American Advertising Awards. A Gold ADDY is “recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category,” according to the American Advertising Federation website. Their website for IL based orthodontist, Cool Braces, also received a SIlver Addy Award in the Consumer Website category.
— Jesse Taylor, Creative Director
Held annually, the ADDY award ceremony "recognizes the true essence of creative excellence in advertising" and rewards individuals and agencies that exhibit "the highest creative standards" in the advertising industry. Over the course of the agency's lifetime, eNox media has won numerous ADDY awards in categories of Website Design, Elements of Advertising, and more.
When asked about the award and the project, eNox Media founder Malcolm Bowen said, “We're just extremely fortunate and thankful for the recognition from our peers. We have an incredible team, and we get to work with amazing clients. We have been partnering with Dr. Ben Fishbein, owner of Bagelheads, for nearly a decade with his other businesses, so when he approached us about the rebrand of his latest venture we lept at the chance to be involved. Over the years, we’ve brought home several other Addy awards for Dr. Fishbein’s projects, so it goes to show that working with great clients leads to great work."
Jesse Taylor, Creative Director at eNox Media, expressed, “The Bagelheads project gave us the opportunity to create something fresh and new, while honoring the quirky and unique brand that was a beloved community staple. Overall this project was a pleasure to direct and I couldn’t be prouder of my team. It's thanks to their efforts that such awesome results were achieved, along with our clients' trust in our creative process."
About eNox Media:
eNox Media is a digital marketing agency specializing in helping small businesses define their brands and supercharge growth. With more than 20 years of experience working in the dental specialist, non-profit, and hospitality industries, our proven methods and customized solutions have been game changing for our clients. We function as an extension of our client’s in-house marketing team, which allows us to work closely with key team members to gather insights that are integral for compelling and effective marketing and lead generation. Learn more at enoxmedia.com.
About the American Advertising Awards:
The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 30,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.
